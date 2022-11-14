Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

This winter, energy efficiency is top of the agenda in light of the rising cost of living. With soaring energy prices, many of us are looking for cost-effective alternatives to central heating this winter, so it’s no surprise that wearable blankets have become a hot commodity, with everyone from savvy TikTok users to money expert Martin Lewis lauding them as a worthy substitute.

If you’re looking to snap one up while saving money, Aldi has just relaunched its sell-out blanket hoodies.

Essentially an oversized jumper, the supermarket’s blankets are complete with a hood, sleeves and plush sherpa fleece lining. Better still, both the kids’ and adult styles cost just £19.99 – 60 per cent cheaper than market leader Oodie.

Availble in a range of colours and patterns, it’s an easy and economical way to keep warm without seeing your bills go up.

If you’re looking to hunker down without turning the heating on, here’s everything you need to know about Aldi’s hooded blanket range.

Aldi avenue adults’ grey hooded blanket: £19.99, Aldi.co.uk

With an extra-wide fit, oversized sleeves, double lined hood and fleecy interior, Aldi’s hooded blanket is perfect for keeping you warm during the colder months. A more practical alternative to a blanket, you can keep your hands-free with Aldi’s blanket hoodie – making it a great option for working from home.

The unisex style is available in a one-size-fits-all and claims to fall just below knee length with a large front pocket. If you prefer, the wearable blanket also comes in lilac (£19.99, Aldi.co.uk) and a festive star print (£19.99, Aldi.co.uk).

Aldi avenue kids’ grey hooded blanket: £19.99, Aldi.co.uk

Kit the entire family out with Aldi’s kids’ hooded blankets. Available in two sizes – 5-9 years and 10-14 years – the wearable throw is complete with a cosy fleece-lined hood, roomy front pocket and long, oversized sleeves for maximum warmth and insulation.

While we love this fun unicorn print, it’s also available in grey (£19.99, Aldi.co.uk) if you want to match with the adult version.

