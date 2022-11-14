Jump to content

Aldi is selling blanket hoodies that are 60% cheaper than Oodie

The supermarket’s wearable throw blanket is a cold-weather essential

Daisy Lester
Monday 14 November 2022 11:39
<p>Aldi’s blanket hoodies are 60% cheaper than competitor Oodie </p>

Aldi’s blanket hoodies are 60% cheaper than competitor Oodie

(The Independent)

This winter, energy efficiency is top of the agenda in light of the rising cost of living. With soaring energy prices, many of us are looking for cost-effective alternatives to central heating this winter, so it’s no surprise that wearable blankets have become a hot commodity, with everyone from savvy TikTok users to money expert Martin Lewis lauding them as a worthy substitute.

If you’re looking to snap one up while saving money, Aldi has just relaunched its sell-out blanket hoodies.

Essentially an oversized jumper, the supermarket’s blankets are complete with a hood, sleeves and plush sherpa fleece lining. Better still, both the kids’ and adult styles cost just £19.99 – 60 per cent cheaper than market leader Oodie.

Availble in a range of colours and patterns, it’s an easy and economical way to keep warm without seeing your bills go up.

If you’re looking to hunker down without turning the heating on, here’s everything you need to know about Aldi’s hooded blanket range.

Read more:

Aldi avenue adults’ grey hooded blanket: £19.99, Aldi.co.uk

(Aldi)

With an extra-wide fit, oversized sleeves, double lined hood and fleecy interior, Aldi’s hooded blanket is perfect for keeping you warm during the colder months. A more practical alternative to a blanket, you can keep your hands-free with Aldi’s blanket hoodie – making it a great option for working from home.

The unisex style is available in a one-size-fits-all and claims to fall just below knee length with a large front pocket. If you prefer, the wearable blanket also comes in lilac (£19.99, Aldi.co.uk) and a festive star print (£19.99, Aldi.co.uk).

Buy now

Aldi avenue kids’ grey hooded blanket: £19.99, Aldi.co.uk 

(Aldi)

Kit the entire family out with Aldi’s kids’ hooded blankets. Available in two sizes – 5-9 years and 10-14 years – the wearable throw is complete with a cosy fleece-lined hood, roomy front pocket and long, oversized sleeves for maximum warmth and insulation.

While we love this fun unicorn print, it’s also available in grey (£19.99, Aldi.co.uk) if you want to match with the adult version.

Buy now

Looking for more ways to keep warm this winter? We've rounded up the best electric blankets

