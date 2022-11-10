The Oodie, grey
- Best: Blanket hoodie
- Size range : One size
- Colour options : 43
Oodie’s designs are one-size-fits-all – and I was initially dubious about this claim, owing to my 6ft stature. But, thanks to the oversized and below knee-length design, it was sufficiently cocooning without feeling too heavy or cumbersome when moving around the house. Ideal for working from home or pottering around, the blanket hoodie is complete with long-length sleeves (there’s cuffs for insulating heat), an oversized hood and practical front pouch for your phone or hands.
Soft-to-touch and even softer inside, the hoodie is finished in a plush flannel fleece fabric with a warm sherpa fleece lined interior. The effect of this double lining is an enveloping warmth that rivals blankets, electric blankets and even radiators.
Read more: An expert-led guide to energy-efficient kitchen appliances
Large enough to curl your legs under on the sofa, yet sufficiently fitted to get on with your day, it’s certainly more acceptable than wearing your dressing gown past midday (though still far off appropriate shop errands-attire, in our humble opinion).
A winter working-from-home saviour, I’ve not switched on the central heating yet this year – and much of that is down to the Oodie. Plus, it comes in more than 40 finishes, colourways and patterns for you to choose from, with matching styles for kids.
And if you need even more reason to invest, there’s currently 35 per cent off Oodie blanket hoodies in the brand’s Black Friday sale.