From households to individuals and businesses, the cost of living crisis is affecting us all. According to regulator Ofgem, typical energy bills could hit as much as £7,000 next year. This means we are all looking for ways to keep costs down and live more economically in a climate of soaring inflation.

My household is one of many in the UK to feel the effects of the rising cost of living – and in a bid to keep costs down as the temperature plummets, my housemates and I have been embracing a new way to stay warm this winter: blanket hoodies.

For the uninitiated, this new phenomenon is essentially a wearable blanket with sleeves, a hood and jumper-esque pockets. Lauded as an alternative to turning the central heating on, these blanket hoodies come approved by money saving expert, Martin Lewis. And naturally, have gone viral on TikTok (#blankethoodie has 26.1 million views, while market leader #theoodie has 59.1 million) too.

Trail blazed by the Australian brand Oodie, near-identical versions of the OG sherpa fleece-lined hoodies have since emerged in the UK, too. From Oodie and Onesnug to Ony, blanket hoodies are selling out left, right and centre as a means to insulate yourself against winter’s chill.

While other means to keep warm on a budget necessitate at least some energy usage – whether its an electric blanket or plug-in portable heater – a blanket hoodie requires none at all (unless you go for a nifty electric-style one). This means you won’t spend a precious penny after your initial investment. In short, it’s no surprise the world, myself included, is going mad for them. So, to persuade you it’s also worth your investment, here’s my ode to Oodie.