Oodie’s blanket hoodie keeps me warm without turning the central heating on

Gamechangers: This TikTok-viral hooded blanket is being lauded as cold-busting and cost-effective

Daisy Lester
Thursday 10 November 2022 17:30
<p>Even money expert Martin Lewis has reccomended these wearable throws </p>

Even money expert Martin Lewis has reccomended these wearable throws

(iStock/The Independent )

From households to individuals and businesses, the cost of living crisis is affecting us all. According to regulator Ofgem, typical energy bills could hit as much as £7,000 next year. This means we are all looking for ways to keep costs down and live more economically in a climate of soaring inflation.

My household is one of many in the UK to feel the effects of the rising cost of living – and in a bid to keep costs down as the temperature plummets, my housemates and I have been embracing a new way to stay warm this winter: blanket hoodies.

For the uninitiated, this new phenomenon is essentially a wearable blanket with sleeves, a hood and jumper-esque pockets. Lauded as an alternative to turning the central heating on, these blanket hoodies come approved by money saving expert, Martin Lewis. And naturally, have gone viral on TikTok (#blankethoodie has 26.1 million views, while market leader #theoodie has 59.1 million) too.

Trail blazed by the Australian brand Oodie, near-identical versions of the OG sherpa fleece-lined hoodies have since emerged in the UK, too. From Oodie and Onesnug to Ony, blanket hoodies are selling out left, right and centre as a means to insulate yourself against winter’s chill.

While other means to keep warm on a budget necessitate at least some energy usage – whether its an electric blanket or plug-in portable heater – a blanket hoodie requires none at all (unless you go for a nifty electric-style one). This means you won’t spend a precious penny after your initial investment. In short, it’s no surprise the world, myself included, is going mad for them. So, to persuade you it’s also worth your investment, here’s my ode to Oodie.

The Oodie, grey

  • Best: Blanket hoodie
  • Size range : One size
  • Colour options : 43

Oodie’s designs are one-size-fits-all – and I was initially dubious about this claim, owing to my 6ft stature. But, thanks to the oversized and below knee-length design, it was sufficiently cocooning without feeling too heavy or cumbersome when moving around the house. Ideal for working from home or pottering around, the blanket hoodie is complete with long-length sleeves (there’s cuffs for insulating heat), an oversized hood and practical front pouch for your phone or hands.

Soft-to-touch and even softer inside, the hoodie is finished in a plush flannel fleece fabric with a warm sherpa fleece lined interior. The effect of this double lining is an enveloping warmth that rivals blankets, electric blankets and even radiators.

Read more: An expert-led guide to energy-efficient kitchen appliances

Large enough to curl your legs under on the sofa, yet sufficiently fitted to get on with your day, it’s certainly more acceptable than wearing your dressing gown past midday (though still far off appropriate shop errands-attire, in our humble opinion).

A winter working-from-home saviour, I’ve not switched on the central heating yet this year – and much of that is down to the Oodie. Plus, it comes in more than 40 finishes, colourways and patterns for you to choose from, with matching styles for kids.

And if you need even more reason to invest, there’s currently 35 per cent off Oodie blanket hoodies in the brand’s Black Friday sale.

The verdict: The Oodie, grey

A cost-effective way to stay warm this winter without causing your household energy bills to soar, Oodie’s coveted blanket hoodie lives up to the hype. After your initial investment (which is even smaller thanks to Black Friday), you won’t spend a penny in your bid to bust the cold – and better still, the unrestricted design lends it just as well to working from home as it does to chilly evenings in front of a box set.

