Are these heated slippers a cost-effective way to stay warm this winter?

The cold snap is well and truly here – and if you’re looking for a way to beat the chill without turning on the heating, there are myriad cost-effective solutions, including heated slippers (yes, they’re a thing).

From blanket hoodies and electric blankets to heated airers for drying clothes, air fryers for energy-efficient meals and dehumidifiers for keeping damp at bay, the ongoing cost of living crisis has altered many of our shopping habits, as we look for alternative ways to run our homes and keep warm without incurring a huge energy bill.

It’s a known fact that warmer feet allow for better blood flow and circulation, helping to keep the entire body warm. While traditional slippers are all well and good, sometimes you need a bit of extra oomph when it comes to keeping toasty. Enter, one of the more niche products to have seen a spike in interest: heated slippers.

How we tested

We tested Beurer’s cosy foot warmer for warmth and comfort (Daisy Lester)

We’ve already reviewed heated gilets, gloves and more – but if you’re in the market for a pair of heated slippers, we’ve tested a foot warmer, to help you decide whether to invest in one for yourself. We trialled them while working from home and evenings spent indoors to see if it’s worth you switching your standard slippers with a heated pair. We tested whether they kept our feet warmer than traditional slippers, how comfortable they were and their energy efficiency. Interested? Read on to find out if they can help keep you warm this winter.