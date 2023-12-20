Jump to content

The Independent's journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission. Why trust us?

Are these heated slippers a cost-effective way to stay warm this winter?

Whether working from home or trying to get to sleep, this foot warmer can keep your toes toasty

Daisy Lester
Wednesday 20 December 2023 10:03
<p>The feet-warming gizmo is even on sale, thanks to Amazon </p>

The feet-warming gizmo is even on sale, thanks to Amazon

(The Independent)

The cold snap is well and truly here – and if you’re looking for a way to beat the chill without turning on the heating, there are myriad cost-effective solutions, including heated slippers (yes, they’re a thing).

From blanket hoodies and electric blankets to heated airers for drying clothes, air fryers for energy-efficient meals and dehumidifiers for keeping damp at bay, the ongoing cost of living crisis has altered many of our shopping habits, as we look for alternative ways to run our homes and keep warm without incurring a huge energy bill.

It’s a known fact that warmer feet allow for better blood flow and circulation, helping to keep the entire body warm. While traditional slippers are all well and good, sometimes you need a bit of extra oomph when it comes to keeping toasty. Enter, one of the more niche products to have seen a spike in interest: heated slippers.

How we tested

We tested Beurer’s cosy foot warmer for warmth and comfort

(Daisy Lester)

We’ve already reviewed heated gilets, gloves and more – but if you’re in the market for a pair of heated slippers, we’ve tested a foot warmer, to help you decide whether to invest in one for yourself. We trialled them while working from home and evenings spent indoors to see if it’s worth you switching your standard slippers with a heated pair. We tested whether they kept our feet warmer than traditional slippers, how comfortable they were and their energy efficiency. Interested? Read on to find out if they can help keep you warm this winter.

Beurer FW20UK cosy foot warmer

  • Settings: Three
  • Power : 24W
  • Why we love it
    • Cost-efficient to run
    • Warmer than traditioanl slippers
  • Take note
    • Lower heat settings weren’t that powerful

This hybrid of a heated slipper and foot warmer has been designed for at-home use, whether cosied up on the sofa or working at your desk. The roomy design reaches up to your ankles to make sure you’re kept as toast as possible. The inner lining is removable and machine washable, and they’re complete with a long cord and remote control with three heat settings for finding the perfect temperature.

After being plugged in and switched on, we found that the heat-up time was rapid – plus, after 90 minutes they automatically switch off, so you can wear while falling asleep. During testing, we found that we couldn’t really feel the effects of the lower two heat settings, but the highest setting is warm enough to keep feet cosy and sufficiently toasty.

Using just 24W an hour, the brand notes that the foot warmer costs around 1p per hour to run. So, if your usual pair of slippers doesn’t cut it, Beurer’s foot warmer is a low-energy way to keep out the chill.

The verdict: Beurer cosy foot warmer

If you’re looking for a cost-efficient way to keep your feet warm and toasty while working from home this winter, Beurer’s cosy foot warmer is a good solution. Although it’s worth noting that we would’ve liked the heat to be a touch more powerful, and there’s the obvious issue of being unable to move around in them.

Looking for more savings on energy-efficient products? We’ve found the best deals on air fryers

