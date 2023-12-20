Are these heated slippers a cost-effective way to stay warm this winter?

Beurer FW20UK cosy foot warmer
- Settings: Three
- Power : 24W
- Why we love it
- Cost-efficient to run
- Warmer than traditioanl slippers
- Take note
- Lower heat settings weren’t that powerful
This hybrid of a heated slipper and foot warmer has been designed for at-home use, whether cosied up on the sofa or working at your desk. The roomy design reaches up to your ankles to make sure you’re kept as toast as possible. The inner lining is removable and machine washable, and they’re complete with a long cord and remote control with three heat settings for finding the perfect temperature.
After being plugged in and switched on, we found that the heat-up time was rapid – plus, after 90 minutes they automatically switch off, so you can wear while falling asleep. During testing, we found that we couldn’t really feel the effects of the lower two heat settings, but the highest setting is warm enough to keep feet cosy and sufficiently toasty.
Using just 24W an hour, the brand notes that the foot warmer costs around 1p per hour to run. So, if your usual pair of slippers doesn’t cut it, Beurer’s foot warmer is a low-energy way to keep out the chill.