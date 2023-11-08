This Russell Hobbs heater is less than £25 – and it’s surprisingly powerful

Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

It’s that time of year again – our beloved blanket hoodies, electric blankets and electric heaters are being brought out of hibernation as the temperature plummets and we try to use savvy, energy-efficient ways to keep warm.

If you’re looking to blast some welcome warmth into your home, but don’t feel the need to heat your entire house, an electric heater will fit the bill. Luckily, you don’t have to pay over the odds to get hold of one.

While heaters can sometimes cost hundreds of pounds – when you’re keen on swanky tech features such as voice control and air purification (Dyson, we’re looking at you) – if you’re searching for an inexpensive option that keeps you warm, we’ve spotted a discount on a Russell Hobbs model that we’ve tried and tested ourselves.

Gaining four out of five stars in our round-up of the best electric heaters, the budget-friendly buy has been reduced by almost 30 per cent at Amazon, which means the appliance will set you back less than £25.

The device was described as “surprisingly powerful” by our reviewer, so, keep reading to find out everything you need to know about the discounted appliance.

Russell Hobbs retro 1.8kW horizontal/vertical grey fan heater: Was £34.99, now £24.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

When putting this inexpensive electric heater through its paces, our reviewer was surprised by its power. Featuring a 1.2m-long cable, two heat settings, a fan-only option, and overheat protection, the retro appliance “can be used vertically or horizontally – a great feature for teens’ bedrooms, where space is often at a premium”.

Our reviewer went on to praise the controls as “easily accessible, irrespective of the heater’s position”, which meant they found it “easy to switch between the two power settings and turn up the heat”. As for how easy it is to move the heater from room to room, there’s a built-in handle, which our tester found “ramps up the portability”.

