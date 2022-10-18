The Independent’s journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.
Aldi is selling an Oodie-inspired kids’ blanket hoodie for winter – and it’s only £10
These wearable blankets come complete with sleeves and a hood
The spiralling cost of living and soaring energy bills means many of us are looking for innovative ways to keep warm this winter. If you want to hunker down without turning the heating on, a hooded blanket may be just what you need.
Essentially a very oversized hoodie, these wearable blankets come complete with sleeves and a hood – and are perfect for cocooning yourself as the weather cools. Now, Aldi has launched its own kids version for just £9.99.
From the viral Oodie to M&S’s Percy Pig design, the fleece-lined throws are being praised by everyone from shoppers to money experts – including Martin Lewis – as a means to save on your energy bills and ward off the cold.
When a pair of cosy socks just doesn’t cut it, a blanket hoodie can offer a more enveloping warmth without any energy consumption.
If you’re looking to invest in this more cost-effective way to keep toasty, here’s everything you need to know about Aldi’s kids blanket hoodie.
Aldi mini me 3D ears hooded blanket: £9.99, Aldi.co.uk
- Dimensions: 90cm x 125cm
- Machine washable: Yes
Made from 100 per cent polyester, Aldi’s mini me blanket hoodie is touted to be soft and plush to the touch.
Though the budget supermarket’s design is sans sleeves, the large design will be perfect for wrapping up little ones in as the weather cools. Complete with a hood, the playful animal ears will delight kids, too.
With Oodie’s coveted kids’ blanket hoodies currently costing around £50, you’ll save £40 by investing in Aldi’s budget alternative.
