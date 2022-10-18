Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

IndyBest email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

The spiralling cost of living and soaring energy bills means many of us are looking for innovative ways to keep warm this winter. If you want to hunker down without turning the heating on, a hooded blanket may be just what you need.

Essentially a very oversized hoodie, these wearable blankets come complete with sleeves and a hood – and are perfect for cocooning yourself as the weather cools. Now, Aldi has launched its own kids version for just £9.99.

From the viral Oodie to M&S’s Percy Pig design, the fleece-lined throws are being praised by everyone from shoppers to money experts – including Martin Lewis – as a means to save on your energy bills and ward off the cold.

When a pair of cosy socks just doesn’t cut it, a blanket hoodie can offer a more enveloping warmth without any energy consumption.

If you’re looking to invest in this more cost-effective way to keep toasty, here’s everything you need to know about Aldi’s kids blanket hoodie.

Read more:

Aldi mini me 3D ears hooded blanket: £9.99, Aldi.co.uk

(Aldi)

Dimensions: 90cm x 125cm

90cm x 125cm Machine washable: Yes

Made from 100 per cent polyester, Aldi’s mini me blanket hoodie is touted to be soft and plush to the touch.

Though the budget supermarket’s design is sans sleeves, the large design will be perfect for wrapping up little ones in as the weather cools. Complete with a hood, the playful animal ears will delight kids, too.

With Oodie’s coveted kids’ blanket hoodies currently costing around £50, you’ll save £40 by investing in Aldi’s budget alternative.

Buy now

Voucher codes

For the latest discounts on blankets, try the links below:

Looking for more ways to keep warm this winter? We’ve rounded up the best electric blankets