Things that provide a little bit of comfort and cosiness are good at the best of times, but can be particularly soothing during the winter months. And if it can help keep heating costs down, too, it’s even more of a win.

Luckily, Aldi has really come to the rescue this season. It’s recently launched a new £23 heated blanket, as well as an affordable dupe of Hotel Chocolat’s £90 velvetiser. And now, it’s gone one step further with an extra-long hot water bottle.

The budget retailer has brought back its long hot water bottle, and it’s even had a makeover with a few exciting improvements. It costs a fraction of the price of similar high-street designs that would usually set you back a pretty penny, but this offering comes in at a pocket-friendly £7.99.

Measuring 78cm in length – a 20cm increase on last year’s offering – the design means you can easily wrap it around areas of your body, such as your neck or lower back, to ease aches and pains. Unlike standard-sized water bottles, this long version will keep a larger area warmer for longer.

In our opinion, this looks like an absolute gamechanger and a winter must-have, so here’s everything you need to know about Aldi’s £7.99 long hot water bottle.

Kirkton house long hot water bottle: £7.99, Aldi.co.uk

Whether you’re snuggling down on the sofa or want to stay warm while working from home, this long hot water bottle is the answer. According to the brand, it holds 1l of water and is 78cm long, which is an improvement on last year’s, which was 58cm. Owing to its length, we suggest laying it out in your bed before you get in to enjoy the warmth as soon as you’ve finished your night time routine. The new (and we think improved) fluffy cover is removable and comes in pink and blue, depending on your preference.

While we can’t vouch for this exact one, the similar This Is Silk long hot water bottle (£74.99, Thisissilk.com) featured in our review of the best hot water bottles. Our writer praised its 81cm length, which is almost the same size as Aldi’s, and the fact it’s wearable. So, if you’re looking for a budget alternative, this latest supermarket launch could be ideal for you.

As with all Aldi’s Specialbuys, once they sell out, they really are gone, so you’ll want to act fast.

