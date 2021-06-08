When it comes to sprucing up your outdoor space for the warmer months, creating a cosy area that feels like a sanctuary can be a tricky task.

But, there’s one simple addition you can make that promises to instantly transform your garden into a welcoming escape whatever the weather: a fire pit.

Whether you need a way to keep warm on cooler evenings or you want to toast marshmallows with your friends, an outdoor fire pit could fit the bill. The appliances have gained popularity of late as we have all been spending more time at home and, while there are many incredible designs that cater to different tastes and spaces, they can be quite an investment, with some costing more than £1,000.

But, if you’re on a tighter budget, fear not, because Argos is selling a fire pit that will add a touch of glamour to your garden for a fraction of the price.

Designed by La Hacienda, the fire pit is perfect for socialising and costs just £30, which is even cheaper than budget supermarket Aldi’s sell-out offering that will set you back £49.99.

Whether you’re prepping your garden for an outdoor gathering or are looking for a way to enjoy the longer evenings while staying warm, here’s everything you need to know about Argos’s fire pit and its more expensive rival from Aldi.

La Hacienda steel fire pit: £30, Argos.co.uk

(Argos)

This La Hacienda fire pit is made from 100 per cent durable black steel and designed with a bowl shape for storing hardwood logs. It’s also easily portable, which is ideal if you want to move it around your outdoor space or even take it camping.

It has a black, high-temperature paint finish and comes with a matching black metal stand, which will look sleek in any garden. A metal tool is included too, which you can use to safely keep the fire burning.

The firepit sits approximately 23cm off the ground and weighs around 2.4kg, and it has already received over 100 five-star reviews online. “Bought this as I have lots of wood to burn. Great addition to the garden. It certainly does the job and creates a lovely atmosphere at night,” one person wrote.

Another added: “This is an excellent value for money product. It is a low-level fire pit so no risk of it tipping over and has a reasonable size bowl for the fire. Once lit it provides warmth for several hours.”

(La Hacienda)

While the IndyBest team has not tried this specific fire pit, a similar model (£85, Diy.com) by La Hacienda did feature in our round-up of the best ones. In the review, our tester said: “This is our top recommendation for anyone after an affordable and traditional firepit to keep them toasty warm on cooler evenings. It sits at a low level, making it easy to keep adding more logs, and it’s a great size even for a crowd, with handles to help move it about (do use them, as dragging it can stain the patio) and hang it up when not in use.”

(La Hacienda)

La Hacienda was also behind the chiminea (£90, Argos.co.uk) that won best buy in our round-up, with the reviewer praising its chic design and efficiency. “We really liked the expansive opening on this steel model, which meant that we could feed our fire with three or four sizeable logs and then sit back and enjoy the heat without having to worry about it going out,” they wrote. “The model burned very efficiently and is nicely designed so that even on windier evenings we weren’t covered in ash or enveloped in smoke. Easy cleaning added to the attraction of the chiminea.”

Gardenline faux stone fire pit: £49.99, Aldi.co.uk – available 13 June

(Aldi)

If you’re willing to spend a little extra, Aldi’s fire pit is a great alternative. The discount supermarket first released its version in 2019 and it’s been repeatedly selling out ever since.

Designed with a stylish geometric shape, the pit has a contemporary feel and its stone-effect finish promises to add a touch of rustic style to your garden, while its light and portable design means it won’t clutter up your space when it’s not in use.

It also has everything you need to take alfresco entertaining to the next level, including a poker, mesh lid and fuel grate. But, this fire pit does more than just keep you warm, as it handily doubles up as a cooking grill. Perfect for preparing delicious snacks to share among family and friends, you can grill up everything from veggie skewers and burgers to cheese and steaks.

The fire pit is currently unavailable as it sold out during its last drop in April. However, the good news is that it will be returning on Aldi’s site on Sunday 13 June, so make sure to set your alarm.

