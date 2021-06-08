Move over Big Green Egg – there’s a new kamodo barbecue in town, and this time it comes courtesy of Aldi.

The budget supermarket has unveiled its new Gardenline mini kamado bbq – a pintsized ceramic egg that promises to cook your burgers, sausages and other favourite alfresco treats to perfection.

Its compact size and sleek gunmetal exterior make it a great choice for gardens of all sizes, but it’s not just the look of this kamodo barbecue that really appeals.

As ever with Aldi, it’s the price – you can get your hands on this latest SpecialBuy for just £79.99, a steal when you consider that brand name competitors like the Green Egg and Snaffling Pig’s big blue retail for upwards of £500.

If the track records of previous hits like Aldi’s now infamous hanging egg chair are anything to go by, the competition in the race to buy the Aldi mini kamado bbq is likely to be fierce. But for now, it’s still available to pre-order online, so here’s how to get your hands on it while you can.

Aldi mini kamodo BBQ: £79.99, Aldi.co.uk

Kamodo barbecues are based on traditional Japanese cooking urns, and consist of a ceramic exterior that’s excellent at containing and effectively using heat, giving a superior cooking experience.

They’ve become an increasingly popular choice recently, thanks to their versatile ability to smoke, roast and grill just about anything – in fact, the novel design means you can even cook bread or pizza in them, if you’re so inclined. Using one can require a little more skill than a classic gas or charcoal barbecue, but once you get the hang of it, those flavour profiles really pay off.

As we mentioned, however, kamodo barbecues don’t come cheap, so if you’ve been tempted to invest in the past but been put off by the price, Aldi’s mini kamodo barbecue is the ideal entry-level option, at less than £100.

It may be small, but it still looks pretty mighty – the nifty 56cm x 42cm x 45cm design weighs in at a fairly hefty 19kg, thanks to its double wall insulation, and promises to be ready to cook in just 15 minutes. Low maintenance garden parties, here you come.

The Gardenline mini kamado bbq launches in Aldi stores on 10 June, but you can pre-order yours online now.

And its not the only summer-ready release the shop has announced in recent weeks – from purse-friendly cooling bedding to the new double hanging egg chair that’s twice the fun, Aldi really done have everything you need to make the most of this summer in style this year. Just be sure to get your order in before stock of these genius items inevitably runs out.

