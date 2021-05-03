We put Silentnight’s anti-snore pillow to the test

Given we spent almost a third of our lives sleeping, it’s worth investing in the right gear to ensure a comfortable night sleep.

When it comes to pillows, customers are spoilt for choice. Ranges have expanded from only hard or soft to include pillow styles to suit every sleeping position, body shape and health issue.

Over 40 per cent of British adults are snorers, so it’s no surprise the anti-snore pillow has become one of the most in-demand pillow styles.

“Snoring is caused by our breathing when we sleep, as the muscles in our throat and mouth relax and cause vibrations, which in turn make a loud noise which we know as snoring,” says Silentnight’s sleep expert, Dr Nerina Ramlakhan.

“A great way to reduce snoring levels is for your head and neck to be fully supported to limit the amount of vibration caused, therefore reducing the amount of noise produced.”

Silentnight’s anti-snore pillow was tested by the British Snoring & Sleep Apnoea Association who found that it reduced snoring frequency and volume by approximately 50 per cent. So we’ve decided to test the pillow to see if it really works.

We analysed the pillow for its ability to reduce the frequency and volume of snoring, as well as its overall comfort and value for money.

Silentnight anti-snore pillow Firmness The pillow is rated five on the firmness scale, placing it right in the middle of the medium category. It is optimal for back sleepers who need a firmer pillow to support their neck, without too much height. Our reviewers found the pillow was soft, without losing its shape, and was comfortable enough to switch between back and side sleeping throughout the night. Comfort The pillow is fitted with an ergonomically shaped foam core which helps support the neck and head while positing the head properly to reduce snoring. While you can feel this core with your hands, it’s fairly unobtrusive when sleeping. Our reviewers found that to be a big advantage for restless sleepers who change positions throughout the night. The foam core does stop you from folding or fluffing it up if you are someone who really likes to wrestle your pillow into a new shape. Sleeping position Many people who sleep on their back suffer from snoring, as the chest is under the most pressure. This is why experts recommend the optimum position to reduce snoring and open up your airways is side-sleeping. Read more: 9 best anti-snoring pillows for a better night’s sleep This pillows firmness makes it more suitable for back sleepers or smaller side sleepers. Therefore, if you are a heavy snorer on your back, you may find this pillow doesn’t do a lot to reduce the snoring. The height does work for smaller side sleepers, but it might not provide enough height for larger bodies who like to sleep on their side. Material The cover is a soft polyester microfibre. While it is very soft to touch, its synthetic properties mean it’s not great at wicking away the heat on those hot summer nights. It is hypoallergenic, meaning it doesn’t contain any materials likely to cause allergies. This pillow has decent eco credentials, as it’s filled with recycled polyester materials that the makers claim help to reduce the equivalent of 13 plastic bottles going to landfill. Sized at 74 cm x 48 cm x 15 cm, it will fit into any standard pillowcase. Read more: 10 best mattress toppers for a comfortable sleep Care instructions advise the pillow can only be washed by hand and can’t be placed in the tumble dryer. Snore rating The British Snoring & Sleep Apnoea Association found the pillow reduced snoring frequency and volume by approximately 50 per cent. Our reviewers found that the pillow didn’t actually reduce the frequency of snoring, however it did reduce volume by between 25 per cent- 50 per cent over continuous nights. Our reviewers reported waking up feeling refreshed, free of any neck pain. Perhaps most importantly, our reviewers’s partners also reported sleeping soundly, and not being woken up by loud snoring. Price At just £10 down from £17.60, the pillow is definitely an affordable option compared to many other anti-snoring devices on the market. Plus, it comes with a two-year guarantee and it’s made locally in the UK. Buy now £ 10 , Amazon.co.uk {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}}

