Rating: 8/10

Momme: 22

22 Size: 50 x 75cm

The pillowcase is presented in a sturdy, deluxe looking presentation box that provides more than enough room for storage in between use. Most notably, its proportions meant our case wouldn’t get crumpled either. The box was in a sizeable resealable pouch which we would use for travelling. You can buy single silk pillowcases as well as a double silk pillowcase set for £110. Stocking silver, navy, and champagne shades, we picked the bedding classic of white.

When ordering, there’s also the opportunity to add personalisation in different embroidery colours, for an extra £6. We think choosing that bespoke detail would really elevate this as an extra special gift. It’s worth mentioning that we found some products sell out, due to The Nap Co being a small independent business. However, they do regularly restock, so having some patience pays off.

Sizing-wise, all the pillowcases come in the queen fitting of 50 x 75cm. Also featuring a concealed zip, this meant we found the case seamlessly stayed in place on our pillow. There was enough room for the material to lie comfortably, without any stretch or tightness. In turn, we noted additional pillow comfort when sinking into the flowing silk.

Instantly feeling the refreshing material on our face, this soft silk is delicate and gentle. The brand does recommend replacing your silk pillowcase every four-six months for that reason. Our tester noticed how cooling the case is during warmer nights, regardless of how much tossing and turning we did. Yet on chillier evenings, the silk was cocooning and not at all cold. We think the temperature regulating nature of this pillowcase helped us have a more restful night. When waking up, we could get back to sleep more efficiently, thanks to the soothing texture.

Because of this 22 momme silk thread weight finish, we saw it help reduce pillow face creases too. Our skin appeared less crumpled by pillow friction, thanks to its smoothing surface. This also meant our evening skincare was able to absorb more efficiently. So, we felt a dewy softness when awakening.

Our hair strands didn’t get fluffed up, and we saw a reduction in morning frizz. Plus, our dry hair was protected from potential breakage because the material didn’t pull at our do.

We were advised to cool hand wash the silk pillowcase, or pop it in the machine at 30 degrees Celsius. Our tester chose the latter option, using a mild non-bio detergent. We then hung the case on our washing line to dry, before lightly running the iron over it on a cool setting. The case has fared well in the wash, with its material retaining that soft silkiness. We’ve seen a few tiny clicks, but as the brand advise switching up your silk pillowcase every four to six months – and we are on month three – wear is to be expected. As a result, this does feel a particularly indulgent sleep routine purchase. But it is a skin soothing and hair softening one that helped us get a good night’s sleep.