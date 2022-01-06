The cold, winter months give many of us a new appreciation for baths. So much so, that they become something of a daily self-care routine that sees us soaking in a mountain of bubbles until our fingers turn into prunes.

One of life’s simple pleasures, diving into a warm tub is one of the best ways to relax and unwind but, aside from dimming the lights and pouring in a concoction of delicious smelling suds, there is another way to upgrade your bath time into a truly spa-like experience.

If you’ve submerged into the water one too many times only to realise that you’ve forgotten your scented candle or iPad, it could be time to invest in a bath tray.

Designed to rest over the width of your tub, a bath tray allows you to keep all your favourite things within reach as you soak and, while some are simple wooden boards, others come complete with sections specifically for your self-care essentials, from book rests and wine glass holders to soap or incense dishes.

How we tested

With so many different bath trays up for grabs, we put a whole range of sizes and styles to the test, scrutinising each one for its ability to take your dip in the tub to your next level. From the material to the number of compartments and price, we also gave extra points for adjustability and personalisation.

The best bath trays for 2022 are:

Asda just wellness bamboo functional bath tray Best: Overall Rating: 9.5/10 Despite its low cost, this is one of the most all-encompassing bath trays we tested. Made from bamboo, it features just about everything you need to help you make the most of your soak. The wooden caddy has a section for a wine glass, as well as a round holder that can be used for the bottle or a large candle. But that's not all. There's also a prop for your book or tablet, which comes with three slots so you can secure it at different angles and folds down flat when not in use, plus a section for your phone. If that wasn't enough to convince you, the tray is extendable too, meaning it can fit baths of up to 80cm. Bathboards Ltd leopard print rocks bathboard Best: For maximalists Rating: 9/10 Just because you're a grown up, doesn't mean that bath time needs to be boring, and this eye-catching board proves it. Made by Bathboards Ltd, a small husband-and-wife-run business that counts Mrs Hinch and Vicky Pattinson as fans, the tray is a real showstopper thanks to its bold leopard print design. Handmade and hand painted, the board has a section in the middle that can hold your phone, tablet or iPad, as well as two tealight candle holders and a wine glass slot. And, there's still plenty of room for other essentials, too. We also love how this board can be personalised depending on your style or needs – there are five sizes to choose from, spanning 70cm to one metre, three bathboard colours and three leopard print shades, including black, pink and sage. Plus, if you're not a wine drinker you can request for the glass slot to not be included. Graham & Green gold bath caddy with stand Best: Gold bath tray Rating: 8/10 Pretty and practical, this tray is as luxurious as they come and is sure to bring a touch of sophistication to your bathroom. Made from iron, it's finished with a luxe gold hue and is wide enough to hold all your essentials, from candles to bubble bath and face masks, and even comes with a handy book rack so you can read your favourite novel hands-free. Plus, it's extendable, meaning it can fit baths of up to 86cm. Dunelm forest green bamboo bath rack Best: Colourful bath tray Rating: 8.5/10 If the rustic farmhouse look that many bath boards have isn't quite your style, consider this bold option from Dunelm. Crafted from bamboo – a hardwearing and easy-care material that withstands moisture – it comes in a range of colours to match your bathroom, including orange , ochre , navy and, our favourite, forest green. Simple in design, it's a great starting point for any bath rack newbie and, although it doesn't feature any slots for specific items, it offers plenty of extra storage space and does exactly what it needs to. The handy tray measures 69.8cm. Argos home bath bridge Best: Budget bath tray Rating: 8/10 This bath tray takes a more minimalist approach to design, making it a great option for anyone that prefers a more pared-back aesthetic. Made from metal, it feels sturdy and is extendable, meaning it fits most baths comfortably. There's plenty of room for keeping all your bath time essentials within reach and features two different sized sections that can hold everything from a mug of tea to a magazine. Calm Club bath board Best: For incense lovers Rating: 8/10 Get bathtime ready with this one-size-fits-all caddy that's made from bamboo. Measuring 75cm, it has enough space for all your essentials and features a handy slatted board, which means any splashes or soggy sponges won't create puddles. Ideal for creating a spa-like experience in your own home, it features a book rest, a section to keep your soap and a handy tray for incense, making it the perfect choice for those who love their bath times luxurious and scented. This bath board is currently out of stock, but you can sign up to be notified when it returns. The White Company wooden bath bridge Best: Wooden bath tray Rating: 8/10 Bring an element of sophistication to your bathroom with this caddy that's made from solid American white oak. Perfect for piling high with your favourite bathtime indulgences, it's simple in design with a deep tray that will prevent even the clumsiest of bathers from spilling their wine mid-scrub. We love the natural oak finish which looks super luxurious but it's worth noting that it does require a little extra care than most others on this list – to keep it in tiptop condition, make sure you don't soak it in water or use abrasive cleaners, and oil regularly to ensure it looks its best.

IndyBest product reviews are unbiased, independent advice you can trust. On some occasions, we earn revenue if you click the links and buy the products, but we never allow this to bias our coverage. The reviews are compiled through a mix of expert opinion and real-world testing.