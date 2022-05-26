There’s a serious trend to bring the indoors out and create more of a living space in our gardens over the last few years.

Think outdoor rugs and sofas, lighting and fancy barbecues. And outdoor candles are a big part of this alfresco moment we’re having.

There are different types of outdoor candles, because of course there are. Choose from battery operated ones that offer a soft, subtle glow, something scented, or ones that claim to repel insects. And there are also huge weather-proof candles, too – ideal for battling the temperamental British weather.

Read more:

How we tested

We spent a lovely few weeks in our garden testing these candles. We had so many burning you could probably see our patio from space, and our neighbours definitely think we are pyromaniacs now.

During testing, we looked at the scents to see whether they worked in a garden setting and if the scent lingered. On the battery operated numbers we wanted to see if they made our garden look nicer, and provide a nice ambience, or whether they were just a gimmick? And did the bug-repelling ones do their job. Here are the ones that set our hearts alight.

The best outdoor candles for 2022 are:

Best overall – Lights4Fun TruGlow waterproof outdoor candle bundle: £79.99, Lights4fun.co.uk

– Lights4Fun TruGlow waterproof outdoor candle bundle: £79.99, Lights4fun.co.uk Best fresh scent – Earl of East greenhouse soy wax candle: £50, Earlofeast.com

– Earl of East greenhouse soy wax candle: £50, Earlofeast.com Best for gifting – St Eval nature’s garden collection gift box: £29.99, St-eval.com

– St Eval nature’s garden collection gift box: £29.99, St-eval.com Best for big impact – Majo kami luxury outdoor candle: £145, Majocandles.com

– Majo kami luxury outdoor candle: £145, Majocandles.com Best unscented candle – Sarah Raven rustic pillar candles: £12.95, Sarahraven.com

– Sarah Raven rustic pillar candles: £12.95, Sarahraven.com Best indoor candle for outdoor use – Soul Shropshire recover candle: £19, Soulcandles.co.uk

– Soul Shropshire recover candle: £19, Soulcandles.co.uk Best budget buy – Christow flickery flameless candles (set of three): £11.99, Christowhome.co.uk

– Christow flickery flameless candles (set of three): £11.99, Christowhome.co.uk Best insect-repellent candle – Neptune citronella, rosemary & watermint candle: £60, Neptune.com

– Neptune citronella, rosemary & watermint candle: £60, Neptune.com Best tea lights – St Eval citronella scented tealights: £9.05, St-eval.com