8 best pet-friendly plants to liven up your home

From towering palms to tiny terrariums, houseplants have the ability to enhance any living space. While the flourishing trend for indoor greenery is great news for our interiors (and our physical and mental health), the same can’t necessarily be said for our smaller housemates.

Whether you have young children or pets (or both), it’s important to know certain plants can be toxic when ingested. While some side effects can cause minor reactions, such as skin irritation or upset stomachs, others can be extremely dangerous and, in rare cases, deadly.

It’s possible even the most well-behaved toddlers or cats could let curiosity get the better of them and take a bite out of a houseplant, so, you need to be careful when making your selection of indoor plants.

The good news is there are plenty of pet- and child-friendly options out there, meaning you can still fill your home with greenery while also having peace of mind. Not sure where to start? Keep reading for our guide to the top plants that won’t harm the little ones in your lives.

How we tested the best pet-friendly plants

A selection of the best pet-friendly plants we tested for our review ( Sarah Jones )

As the parent of an inquisitive almost two-year-old and an equally mischievous cat, who seems to have made it their life mission to nibble on all our houseplants (the more expensive, the better), finding options that are safe is a must. This is why, above all else, any plant featured on this list is non-toxic to children and pets. Of course, when it comes to choosing an indoor plant, looks matter, so, how stylish the plants looked in our home was also an important factor. We also made sure to take careful consideration of each plant’s benefits and how easy they were to look after – we’ve got enough divas to contend with already, thanks.

The best pet-friendly plants for 2024 are: