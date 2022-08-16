Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Salt and pepper are two of the most crucial ingredients in any kitchen; just a dash of these everyday seasonings can take a dish from zero to hero. Not only are they imperative at the stove but they’re also staples on the dinner table, where everyone likes to season their food to taste.

As with spices, freshly ground seasoning always far outshines the powdery pre-milled versions. It takes a dish’s flavour to the next level – and a coarse grind can also up the ante in terms of texture, too.

That’s why salt and pepper mills are important bits of kit that are well worth investing in, yet they often get overlooked.

When you’re in the market for new mills, there are a few things to bear in mind. First, that grind: lots of mills nowadays are adjustable so you can choose how fine or coarse you’d like your seasoning. Then there’s whether you want a manual or electric option, two separate mills or an all-in-one, or whether you’ll want to use them for spices as well as salt and pepper.

That’s not to mention aesthetics – are your mills going to stay in the kitchen or do you want them to bring a bit of style to your dining table, too?

How we tested

We’ve kept all the above in mind when testing our grinders. The ones we’ve selected have been chosen for their practicality, ease of use and looks. We also considered consistency of grind, distribution and price.

The best salt and pepper grinders for 2022 are: