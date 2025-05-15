Are Brita’s water filters worth it? Our wellbeing editor put one to the test

Get our weekly Home and Garden email for tips, advice and interior inspiration Get our weekly Home and Garden email for tips, and interior inspiration Get our weekly Home and Garden email for tips, and interior inspiration Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

If you’re the sort of person who says, “Tap is fine” when asked “Still or sparkling water?” you might want to rethink your answer.

Between the news of “do not drink” warnings in Yorkshire due to tap water contamination and last year’s confirmation that London’s tap water is likely tainted by forever chemicals, the humble tap might not be the first place you look for healthy hydration.

However, water is still the best choice when it comes to your wellbeing – a glass of water will always outrank juices, fizzy drinks and drinks containing sugar, caffeine and preservatives. Water is better at keeping you hydrated and for your gut and skin.

So how can you ensure the water you’re drinking is safe? You could opt for bottled water, however, plastic bottles are notoriously bad for the environment and often aren’t recycled in the way they should be. You could also opt for disposable glass bottles but these are heavy and often more expensive.

Your best bet is an at-home water filter and luckily, there are plenty to choose from. The best water filters range from countertop machines that purify every drop and then re-add essential minerals (£369, Skumawater.com) and under-sink filters that transform your tap water (£129, Water2.com) to simple glass jugs with no-frills charcoal filters made from bamboo (£39.95, Livewanda.com). I’ve tried them all and each has its pros and cons.

But if you’re looking for something that offers filtered water, fits comfortably in the fridge and weighs in at a much more affordable price point than some of the aforementioned products, the Brita filter jug is a strong contender.

These jugs are incredibly popular but until a few years ago, I’d never tried one myself. Being ever-curious about the health benefits of every style of filter, I was keen to see how it would measure up and if it would be worth the price tag.

How I tested

I tested the jug for several months and compared it with other at-home filters I’ve tried. I assessed the product on price, design features, look and feel. Beyond this, I considered the quality and taste of the water. Similarly, I tested the filter cartridges, looking at their durability, how long they lasted, and the filtration claims made by the brand. I also took other details into account like sustainability credentials and how I felt after drinking the filtered water throughout the testing period.

Why you can trust IndyBest reviews

Emilie Lavinia is The Independent’s fitness and wellbeing editor. When it comes to at-home health, she knows how to put a product through its paces and how to separate a viral trend from a quality investment. She has reported on health and wellbeing for more than a decade and works with a cohort of experts to bust wellness myths and discern which products and services are worth shopping for and which should be left on the shelf.