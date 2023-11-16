Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Wish you could throw dazzling, delicious and raucous dinner parties more often, but lack the living space for a table large enough to fit all your guests? Thankfully we’ve found the answer and it comes in the form of a Transformer Table.

The ideal solution to the conundrum of how on earth you are going to fit all of your Christmas guests around a table for lunch or dinner, this modular piece of furniture goes from being easy to store to a party centrepiece. When not in use, the table measures just 18in in length but it comes with five extra panels to take it to a whopping 10ft. You can also choose to add one or two panels to accommodate a party of four or six. The table allows everyone to sit together, without occupying extra space in a cramped kitchen when not in use.

Previously the extendable dining table has been exclusively available on the brand’s website, but it is now stocked at Costco in the UK, which is music to my ears because it means that the delivery time frame will be shorter. I reviewed the Transformer Table earlier this year to see what the fuss was about and if it was worth the money.

While £1,999.99 is a lot to spend on a single item of furniture, after testing it, I was hugely impressed. This is a practical purchase for bringing people together to socialise at home and save money on eating out. Keep reading to see why I think the Transformer Table is an investment item which is worth every penny, should you be looking to buy one.

Transformer Table and transformer bench: £1,999.99, Costco.co.uk

(Transformer Table)

I reviewed the Transformer Table in May this year, shortly after it launched in the UK. In the review, I noted that while “the concept of an extendable table isn’t new, the ease of expansion makes it a game changer”. The internal mechanism is “so responsive to movement there’s no need to work up a sweat or ask a friend to help extend it”. This meant that the table helped to “take away the stress of a dinner party so hosts aren’t already frazzled by the time they welcome their guests”.

Similarly, I was impressed by the quality of the wood – it’s made from solid wood from responsibly managed forests, which made it “a weighty and sturdy piece of furniture”. When I asked dinner guests if they could guess what made this table unique, “not one person guessed that it could be dismantled. They couldn’t see any gaps where the panels slotted together and said the wood was reassuringly thick.”

At Costco, it’s available in three different colourways – rich brown American mahogany, dark grey Siberian birch and toffee-coloured Australian acacia wood. I tested the Australian acacia wood, which “brightened up the room and looked beautiful near the cream tones of the fridge and kettle”. I was impressed that it came with its own wood polish to make it easier to keep it looking pristine, as I’d never had that aftercare thrown in for free with any other furniture I’d bought before.

Costco will also deliver it ready-assembled, which is good news for anyone who struggles with flatpack furniture. It is made to last a lifetime, seeing you through different house moves and life stages.

Buy now

