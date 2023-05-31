Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

The Independent’s journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.

The extendable Transformer Table is perfect for dinner parties

While expensive, this clever piece of furniture covers all bases

Zoe Griffin
Wednesday 31 May 2023 13:35
<p>It has generated more than 300 million views on TikTok and Instagram </p>

It has generated more than 300 million views on TikTok and Instagram

(The Independent)

A generously sized dining table opens up a world of possibility for family gatherings and raucous dinner parties. And thanks to a furniture company called Transformer Table, entertaining at home can be possible no matter how big – or small – your home is.

In case you haven’t already seen home interiors influencers raving about it on Instagram or TikTok, where it’s amassed more than 300 million views, a Transformer Table is a modular piece of furniture that starts off the same size as a work desk. It comes with five extra panels so you can create the perfect size dining table for your guests in minutes and then collapse it down when the party’s over.

Perfect for people who like to host but don’t want to be tripping over a huge piece of furniture every day, the table goes from 18 inches to 10 feet long so you can go from dining “a deux” (or solo) to having a centrepiece to fit 12 guests. You can also choose to add just one or two panels to fit four or six guests. The table adapts to your needs, so you never have to feel restricted by how many people you can invite over.

According to Transformer Table, the combination of the heavy-duty telescopic mechanism that allows the table to expand and the thick panels made from real wood, it’s sturdy enough to hold a weight of 340kg. Basically, should anyone wish to dance on the table after dinner, the table could handle it and then some.

Watching someone gently pull on each end to create room for a wooden panel and slotting each piece in is strangely addictive. One video showing the process posted by Instagram creator Rasha Abdel Reda notched up a record-breaking 130 million views, with people commenting that they’re fascinated and that they need one in their lives.

Related stories

9 best extendable dining tables: Make the most of small spaces
9 best dining chairs that are comfortable and stylish for all budgets
8 best bar stools for your kitchen island or breakfast bar
Best garden furniture shops 2023: Online retailers that will deliver straight to your door
10 best high street homeware buys under £100: Affordable coffee tables, desk chairs and dinnerware

We decided to put the space-saving furniture table to the test to find out whether it was really that easy to assemble and put away. We also wanted to test how it looked and felt in real-life. It’s not a cheap piece of furniture, costing £2,199 full price, so we wanted to see whether it was worth the cost. Read on to find out how we got on.

How we tested

Setting it up in the kitchen, we tested the table for ease of assembly and expansion. We extended the table, slotted in a panel and did the same again until it reached its full size. Then we repeated the process in reverse. We invited several friends for dinner on multiple occasions to assess the guests’ reactions to the table and ensure it was spacious enough for everyone to dine in comfort.

Transformer Table the original transformer table

  • Best: Transforming table
  • Length: From 45.7cm to 299.7cm
  • Width: 96.5cm
  • Height: 76.2cm
  • Weight: From 66kg to 102kg
  • Material: 100 per cent solid and sustainable wood panels. Aluminium expansion mechanism
  • Wood options: American mahogany, Siberian birch, Canadian dark oak, Australian acacia, farmhouse white
  • Guarantee: Lifetime
  • Why we love it
    • It’s pre-assembled
    • Easy to expand
    • Made from solid wood that’s durable and sturdy
  • Take note
    • Delivered in two, heavy boxes

Design and features

The original Transformer Table is made from solid wood sourced from responsibly managed forests – this makes it a weighty and sturdy piece of furniture. At its smallest size, it’s 66kg and goes up to 102kg when fully extended. Its ability to expand is down to a heavy-duty telescopic mechanism made from rust-proof aluminium which is designed to last and comes with a lifetime guarantee for peace of mind that you can pull it as hard as you like and it won’t break.

Of course, the concept of an extendable table isn’t new, but it’s the ease of expansion that’s a game changer. Transformer Table says that the mechanism is so responsive to movement that there’s no need to work up a sweat or ask a friend to help extend it. And while each individual panel weighs 7kg, if you can carry that you can get your house dinner party ready by yourself.

We remember our grandparents having to work together to pull out their table, both gripping an end each and shouting for someone else to come and slot in the extra parts. A Transformer Table takes away the stress of building a table out for a get-together, so hosts aren’t already frazzled by the time they welcome their guests.

Read more: The best gas BBQs for next-level grilling this summer

Available in five different types of wood, there’s a shade to complement all types of home decor. There’s rich brown American mahogany, dark grey Siberian birch, black-hued Canadian dark oak, sandy Australian Acacia and a bright farmhouse white. Our grandparents had a mahogany table in a room that would have suited a black table but did not have that option.

As well as the original extendable table, Transformer Table sells modular seating, panel storage solutions and space-saving outdoor furniture. Seating arrangements around the table can be taken care of with a Transformer Bench, which works in the same way as the table. It can be expanded to seat between one to six guests.

For people who don’t have anywhere to store the table’s extendable panels, or who don’t want to traipse up or down to the loft or cellar to collect them every time guests arrive, there’s a coffee table that doubles up as a place to rest all five table panels. It’s fully functional as a coffee table and has a solid surface for biscuits or a vase of flowers, but also keeps parts of your bigger table safe for when you need to use it.

Durability and sturdiness

The table arrived in just two boxes, both cleverly packaged to avoid damaging the wood. There was a box for the table itself and a box for the five extra solid wood panels. Having two separate packages made it easier to fit through the front door and the hallway door into the kitchen. However, the real wood causes it to be weighty, so it’s worth asking someone to help you receive the delivery if you don’t want to put your back out.

Read more: The best standing desks that deserve an ovation

We were very impressed to find that it didn’t take all day to put together. To our joy, the main table unit was already assembled. All we had to do was take it out of the box, stand it up and work out where to put it in the kitchen. The wooden panels were all beautifully wrapped and protected so we just had to remove the packaging and find a safe place to store them.

While we were instantly impressed with the table’s sturdiness, the colour proved an immediate positive too. The sand and toffee-coloured Australian acacia wood brightened up the room and looked beautiful near the cream tones of the fridge and kettle. It comes with its own wood polish so you can keep it looking pristine. We’ve never had that extra touch from any other furniture we’ve bought before.

Fully assembled, we couldn’t wait to invite some friends round to ask their opinion. When told this table had a secret feature, not one person guessed that it could be dismantled. They couldn’t see any gaps where the panels slotted together and said the wood was reassuringly thick. We even found some people secretly stroking the wood when they thought nobody was looking, feeling its smoothness with the palm of their hand.

Read more: The best dining chairs that are comfortable and stylish for all budgets

As it’s a wooden table, we were slightly nervous about putting hot serving dishes on it (after a previous bad experience with a saucepan burn on a wooden countertop) but Transformer Table says its products are sealed with a ceramic lacquer coating, ensuring they are resistant to liquids, heat, scratches, and stains. Put it this way, you don’t need to use a tablecloth, coasters or mats but it might bring you peace of mind that you’re doing all you can to protect what is ultimately an expensive piece of furniture.

We also liked that it feels child-friendly. There were no worries that a youngster pulling on the side would tip the thing up or cause it to wobble. The weight of the table means that it won’t go anywhere once it’s in position, providing a reassuringly robust centrepiece for food, conversation and spending time with loved ones.

Continue reading...

The verdict: Transformer table

While the Transformer Table is an expensive piece of furniture, we thought it was worth the price given that it comes with a lifetime guarantee. As well as being genius for dinner parties, this is a piece of furniture that will see you through multiple homes and life changes. From being single to having a growing family to the kids leaving home and welcoming grandchildren, you can remove or create space as you need.

We also loved how easy it was to assemble the table on arrival and that it was ready to use straight out of the box. It’s definitely possible to extend and collapse it solo without stress. Once extended, it’s a solid item that can handle guests of all ages and levels of rowdiness.

Want to surprise your dinner guests with a Neapolitan treat? These are the best outdoor pizza ovens that are up to the task

Voucher Codes

TUI Discount Code
Save £200 on 2023 holidays with this TUI discount code
ASOS Discount Code
Up to 30% off new in fashion at ASOS
Travelodge Discount Code
5% off all bookings with this Travelodge discount code
Cult Beauty Discount Code
15% off all £25+ orders - Cult Beauty discount code
The Perfume Shop Discount Code
Up to 20% off fragrance gift sets for men & women
Domino's Voucher Code
35% off Domino's student discount code with orders over £25

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in