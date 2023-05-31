The extendable Transformer Table is perfect for dinner parties

Design and features

The original Transformer Table is made from solid wood sourced from responsibly managed forests – this makes it a weighty and sturdy piece of furniture. At its smallest size, it’s 66kg and goes up to 102kg when fully extended. Its ability to expand is down to a heavy-duty telescopic mechanism made from rust-proof aluminium which is designed to last and comes with a lifetime guarantee for peace of mind that you can pull it as hard as you like and it won’t break.

Of course, the concept of an extendable table isn’t new, but it’s the ease of expansion that’s a game changer. Transformer Table says that the mechanism is so responsive to movement that there’s no need to work up a sweat or ask a friend to help extend it. And while each individual panel weighs 7kg, if you can carry that you can get your house dinner party ready by yourself.

We remember our grandparents having to work together to pull out their table, both gripping an end each and shouting for someone else to come and slot in the extra parts. A Transformer Table takes away the stress of building a table out for a get-together, so hosts aren’t already frazzled by the time they welcome their guests.

Available in five different types of wood, there’s a shade to complement all types of home decor. There’s rich brown American mahogany, dark grey Siberian birch, black-hued Canadian dark oak, sandy Australian Acacia and a bright farmhouse white. Our grandparents had a mahogany table in a room that would have suited a black table but did not have that option.

As well as the original extendable table, Transformer Table sells modular seating, panel storage solutions and space-saving outdoor furniture. Seating arrangements around the table can be taken care of with a Transformer Bench, which works in the same way as the table. It can be expanded to seat between one to six guests.

For people who don’t have anywhere to store the table’s extendable panels, or who don’t want to traipse up or down to the loft or cellar to collect them every time guests arrive, there’s a coffee table that doubles up as a place to rest all five table panels. It’s fully functional as a coffee table and has a solid surface for biscuits or a vase of flowers, but also keeps parts of your bigger table safe for when you need to use it.

Durability and sturdiness

The table arrived in just two boxes, both cleverly packaged to avoid damaging the wood. There was a box for the table itself and a box for the five extra solid wood panels. Having two separate packages made it easier to fit through the front door and the hallway door into the kitchen. However, the real wood causes it to be weighty, so it’s worth asking someone to help you receive the delivery if you don’t want to put your back out.

We were very impressed to find that it didn’t take all day to put together. To our joy, the main table unit was already assembled. All we had to do was take it out of the box, stand it up and work out where to put it in the kitchen. The wooden panels were all beautifully wrapped and protected so we just had to remove the packaging and find a safe place to store them.

While we were instantly impressed with the table’s sturdiness, the colour proved an immediate positive too. The sand and toffee-coloured Australian acacia wood brightened up the room and looked beautiful near the cream tones of the fridge and kettle. It comes with its own wood polish so you can keep it looking pristine. We’ve never had that extra touch from any other furniture we’ve bought before.

Fully assembled, we couldn’t wait to invite some friends round to ask their opinion. When told this table had a secret feature, not one person guessed that it could be dismantled. They couldn’t see any gaps where the panels slotted together and said the wood was reassuringly thick. We even found some people secretly stroking the wood when they thought nobody was looking, feeling its smoothness with the palm of their hand.

As it’s a wooden table, we were slightly nervous about putting hot serving dishes on it (after a previous bad experience with a saucepan burn on a wooden countertop) but Transformer Table says its products are sealed with a ceramic lacquer coating, ensuring they are resistant to liquids, heat, scratches, and stains. Put it this way, you don’t need to use a tablecloth, coasters or mats but it might bring you peace of mind that you’re doing all you can to protect what is ultimately an expensive piece of furniture.

We also liked that it feels child-friendly. There were no worries that a youngster pulling on the side would tip the thing up or cause it to wobble. The weight of the table means that it won’t go anywhere once it’s in position, providing a reassuringly robust centrepiece for food, conversation and spending time with loved ones.