8 best dining chairs that are comfortable and stylish for all budgets

Just as important as choosing the right table to suit your space, your dining chairs need to suit your table. But there’s a lot to consider when purchasing dining chairs. Are you going for a full set to complete your formal dining room? Or are you after a pair to sit on the ends and complement your canteen-style benches either side?

Whatever your choice, you must always think about the maximum number of guests your dining table will allow comfortably without there being too much of a squeeze. You can make the most of a long rectangular table by fitting in a row of slimline seats but if you want to prioritise comfort, choose plush, armed or ergonomically designed dining chairs made for guests to sit back and relax in, long after the dessert course has finished.

Dining chairs are typically sold individually, allowing you to build up your collection over time or even mix and match complementing styles if you’re after that eclectic look so often favourited on Instagram.

They are often sold in pairs, too, which can save you some money. And if you’ve bought an extending dining table, it can also be easier on your bank balance to hold out for those extra chairs until the special occasion comes around and you’re ready to turn your four-seater into an eight.

With a wealth of materials and designs to choose from, there are plenty of options to suit your lifestyle, and that of the whole family. A plush velvet chair might suit grown-up diners but where kids are involved, you’d be wise to plump for wipe-clean fabrics such as leather or natural wood – with clever ergonomic design, a wooden or plastic dining chair without the padding can be surprisingly comfy.

How we tested

We put a range of dining chairs to the test, looking for the best in form and function. We weighed up affordability with quality of craftsmanship, as well as comfort versus good looks. Where appropriate, we considered how easy the self-assembly proved, and we made sure all the dining chairs trialled had adequate floor protection to save our wood floor from scratches.

The best dining chairs for 2023 are: