8 best dining chairs that are comfortable and stylish for all budgets

We’ve found some beautifully designed dining chairs to complement any style of furniture (and budget) for your home

Ali Howard
Friday 24 March 2023 11:05

This article was updated on 24 March 2023

<p>We weighed up affordability with quality of craftsmanship, as well as comfort and looks </p>

We weighed up affordability with quality of craftsmanship, as well as comfort and looks

(The Independent)

Just as important as choosing the right table to suit your space, your dining chairs need to suit your table. But there’s a lot to consider when purchasing dining chairs. Are you going for a full set to complete your formal dining room? Or are you after a pair to sit on the ends and complement your canteen-style benches either side?

Whatever your choice, you must always think about the maximum number of guests your dining table will allow comfortably without there being too much of a squeeze. You can make the most of a long rectangular table by fitting in a row of slimline seats but if you want to prioritise comfort, choose plush, armed or ergonomically designed dining chairs made for guests to sit back and relax in, long after the dessert course has finished.

Dining chairs are typically sold individually, allowing you to build up your collection over time or even mix and match complementing styles if you’re after that eclectic look so often favourited on Instagram.

They are often sold in pairs, too, which can save you some money. And if you’ve bought an extending dining table, it can also be easier on your bank balance to hold out for those extra chairs until the special occasion comes around and you’re ready to turn your four-seater into an eight.

With a wealth of materials and designs to choose from, there are plenty of options to suit your lifestyle, and that of the whole family. A plush velvet chair might suit grown-up diners but where kids are involved, you’d be wise to plump for wipe-clean fabrics such as leather or natural wood – with clever ergonomic design, a wooden or plastic dining chair without the padding can be surprisingly comfy.

How we tested

We put a range of dining chairs to the test, looking for the best in form and function. We weighed up affordability with quality of craftsmanship, as well as comfort versus good looks. Where appropriate, we considered how easy the self-assembly proved, and we made sure all the dining chairs trialled had adequate floor protection to save our wood floor from scratches.

The best dining chairs for 2023 are:

  • Best overall dining chairs – Where Saints Go curzon dining chair: £169, Wheresaintsgo.co.uk
  • Best kids’ dining chair – Dunelm Lara junior dining chair: £129, Dunelm.com
  • Best dining chair for comfort – Borough Wharf lavanya side chair, set of 2: £167.99, Wayfair.co.uk
  • Best kitchen dining chair – Homebase the spindle chair, set of 2, forest green: £130, Homebase.co.uk

Where Saints Go curzon dining chair

  • Best: Overall
  • Dimensions: H 91cm x W 44cm x D 54cm
  • Colours: Seven options available

Beautifully made and brilliantly retro, this mid-century inspired dining chair oozes cool. Handcrafted in India using top quality buffalo leather, the button-tufted seat pad and backrest offer firm but comfy support in an otherwise hard-edged, angular piece. It may look laid back, but the upright curzon ensures good posture at the dining table. The frame is crafted from tubular matte-black iron while the chair boasts a 50cm seat height, making it slightly taller than most. Seven rich dyed leather tones are available, but we loved ours in blue. It brought style, sophistication, and a welcome splash of colour to our rustic wood table.

Sazy Lester dining chair

  • Best: Luxury dining chair
  • Dimensions: H 66cm x W 54cm x D 58cm
  • Colours: Three options

Our top luxury pick comes in the form of this sculptural beauty from Sazy. Thanks to its cocooning curved frame, the Lester works just as well as a standalone statement armchair as it does in multiples around an equally stylish dining table. The sturdy black wood frame is sleek, clean-lined, and contemporary with its striking plinth-like back (to be admired while the chair is tucked in), while the padded seat and back rest offer a glamorous 1970s vibe, whether you choose the mustard, black and white, or khaki-blue colourways. Upholstered in a rich polyester velvet it is both sumptuous and hard-edged, while its deep seat and hugging backrest offer a comfy and luxurious sit.

Dunelm Lara junior dining chair

  • Best: Kids’ dining chair
  • Dimensions: H 75cm x W 39cm x D 40cm
  • Colours: Two options

Designed to blend with the brand’s stylish wishbone dining chairs, bar stools and benches in the same range, Dunelm’s Lara junior dining chair is as cute as it is functional. Downsized to suit little diners, and with a raised footrest and wraparound backrest to keep them steady at the table, it’s one for design-savvy parents and kids alike. The woven cane seat is shaped for support while the wooden frame is either a natural beech or sleek black for a pleasing contrast. We loved this thoughtfully designed piece, which gave our little tester a proper seat at the table.

Spinningfield 2 rattan and chrome turner dining chairs

  • Best: Dining chair for a deep sit
  • Dimensions: H 81cm x W 48cm x D 53cm
  • Colours: Rattan and chrome

Combining laid-back seventies appeal with a cool, Scandi aesthetic is this generously proportioned dining chair, sold in a set of two. The Turner requires some very simple self-assembly with an allen key to attach the seat and backrest to the tubular frame. Once put together, the chair gives instant impact with its sleek silhouette and attractive contrast in materials: intricately woven PVC rattan is outlined in black wood, while the frame is a shiny chrome. The seat may look perfectly flat but it gives a little bounce when you sit down, making it firm but comfy. We also loved the way the chair slides under the table, keeping the look clean-lined and fuss-free.

Borough Wharf Lavanya side chair, set of 2

  • Best: Dining chair for comfort
  • Dimensions: H 82.82cm x W 59.69cm x D 45.72cm
  • Colours: Brown leather

Also sold in a set of two is this deceptively real but actually faux leather dining chair from Wayfair. Simple in form with its continuous curvy and ergonomic shaping, the upholstered chair is padded for extra comfort and it offers excellent support for the lower back, allowing diners to sit for longer. The upholstery material has all the tonal variations and mottled visual texture of real leather, while the contrasting solid steel looping legs in black offer a slice of cool, industrial chic. Surprisingly real-looking and surprisingly comfy.

Habitat Scottie solid wood dining chair, oak

  • Best: Scandi-inspired dining chair
  • Dimensions: H 91cm x W 44cm x D 54cm
  • Colours: Oak

With its open back, the Scottie proves a striking, design-led piece, but one that offers enough support where you need it. In fact, the curved wishbone backrest proves perfectly comfortable, as does the paper rattan wooden seat. Crafted from solid oak with a light blond finish, the dining chair brings a welcome Scandinavian cool to the table. Thanks to its simple design, the Scottie also tucks in and blends neatly, whether it’s paired with an equally calming light wood dining table, or a contrasting rustic reclaimed wood number. This one is sleek, well-crafted and effortlessly stylish.

Oak Furnitureland Marlene upholstered chair, midnight blue

  • Best: Padded dining chair
  • Dimensions: H 87.5cm x W 52.5cm x D 59cm
  • Colours: Two options

If you’re after seriously plush seating at your dining table, Oak Furnitureland’s Marlene hits all the right notes. As with all the brand’s wood furniture offerings, the dining chair is crafted from a high-quality solid-wood, yet in this case we only see the mid-toned, honey-hued oak legs. Upholstered in a rich polyester velvet, the ergonomically designed seat proves incredibly comfy with both lower and upper back support, while the material itself is reliably hard-wearing.

Temptingly, you can get this one at half price (£95) if you buy a table to complete your dining room set-up.

Homebase the spindle chair, set of 2, forest green

  • Best: Kitchen dining chair
  • Dimensions: H 89.5cm x W 46cm x D 46cm
  • Colours: Four options

Country kitchen charm can work just as well in an informal dining room as it does in an eat-in cooking space. Homebase’s offering awards the traditional spindle chair an elegant uplift with cleaner, modern lines and in this case, a vibrant splash of forest green – a much-loved colour trend that’s still going strong. Crafted from solid birch, and lacquered for a silky-smooth finish, the high-backed chair brings homely warmth and a welcome colour pop, while its delicately moulded seat adds extra comfort for longer stays at the table. This one’s also available in black, charcoal or navy for those who prefer to tone it down.

The verdict: Dining chairs

We loved Where Saints Go’s curzon dining chair for its stylish mid-century inspired design, its quality of craftsmanship, and its tall, upright form that demands good posture. In a choice of rich leather shades, it brings colour to the table, too. For a faux leather alternative, Borough Wharf’s Lavanya chair proved realistic and incredibly comfy, while Habitat’s design-led Scottie brought instant Scandi calm to our dining space.

Looking for more ways to serve up dinner in style? Read our review of the best dining tables

