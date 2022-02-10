On the whole, the weather has been good to us this month – much of the UK has seen some seriously sunny spells, but there’s no denying that there has been a decent chill in the air.

To help ease the winter cold, budget-friendly supermarket Aldi has come to the rescue, providing the goods for ensuring you stay warm and cosy, whether that’s with its £23 heated blanket or a dupe of Hotel Chocolat’s £99 velvetiser.

But, what about if you want to bask in the winter sun while keeping your tootsies warm? Well, Aldi’s only gone and brought back its sell-out log burner (£69.99, Aldi.co.uk).

It’s the ideal outdoor furniture piece to invest in now as it’ll see you through the colder months and into the warmer ones. We’d go as far as to say it’s something you’ll want to pull out season after season.

Should you want to enjoy the sunny days of winter and the warm evenings of summer for longer, here’s everything you need to know about Aldi’s outdoor log burner.

Gardenline outdoor log burner: £69.99, Aldi.co.uk

Cast your mind back to last spring and chances are you’ll remember that outdoor heaters and fire pits were hot commodities, so we’re pleased to see that Aldi’s brought back this number for 2022.

It has a contemporary industrial design that means it’s likely to go with any existing garden furniture, and its size (94cm x 82cm x 45cm) means it can be a signature feature in even the smallest of outdoor spaces.

The brand claims that it’s easy to assemble, and features a mesh surround for greater security. Plus, the fact it’s made from steel means it’s likely to last a long time, making it even more of a bargain at just under £70.

It looks like it’ll give off a great amount of heat, and we think it could be the ideal way for getting your après-ski fix while on home soil – all you’ll need is an Aperol Spritz in hand and you’ll be ready to soak up the winter sun.

