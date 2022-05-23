Aldi is your one-stop-shop for sprucing up your garden in time for summer, and it’s sell-out garden range is back (and better than ever) for 2022.

Helping you make the most out of your outdoor space, the budget supermarket is selling everything from hanging egg chairs and rattan furniture sets, to pizza ovens and patio heaters.

And now – fresh off the relaunch of its sell-out £40 pizza oven barbecue – Aldi has added two new decorative rugs to its Special Buys aisle.

Upholstering your outdoor area is a simple yet oh-so-effective way to add some character to your space. Unlike indoor designs, the material for outdoor rugs tends to be polypropylene – a waterproof and durable fabric that can be manufactured to award it that all-important textured look and feel.

Costing just £19.99, Aldi’s limited range of outdoor rugs are made from exactly that. And best of all, the pair are a fraction of the cost of most designs on the market. Here’s everything you need to know.

Read more:

Aldi extra large leaf grey and white rug: £19.99, Aldi.co.uk

(Aldi)

Perfect for adding the finishing touches to your garden or patio, Aldi’s extra large rug will fit right into your outdoor space with its palm leaf design. Measuring a generous 160 x 230cm in size, the rug is made from polypropylene – meaning it’s hardwearing and weatherproof. It boasts a similar nature-themed print to the Joe Browns design (£65, Joebrowns.co.uk) that took the crown in our round-up of the best outdoor rugs, but you’ll save £45 when picking up Aldi’s affordable alternative.

Buy now

Aldi extra large spline grey and white rug: £19.99, Aldi.co.uk

(Aldi)

For those after a more muted design, Aldi has also dropped its large outdoor rug in a grey-hued geometric print. While it wouldn’t look out of place in a luxury home interiors magazine, the large polypropylene rug – 160cm x 230cm – costs just £20, making it a stylish and affordable addition to your patio or garden.

Buy now

Voucher codes

For offers on outdoor furniture and garden furnishings, try the links below:

Looking to furnish your outdoor space on a budget? Aldi’s garden shop has everything you need