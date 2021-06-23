We don’t need to tell you how unreliable the British summertime is – we’ve seen thunderstorms, a mini heatwave, then plummeting temperatures. But now it looks like the sunshine is making a glorious comeback.

Luckily, Aldi has added yet another garden furniture bargain to its Specialbuys section, where you can find all manner of deals on everything from firepits to sell-out egg chairs.

This time, the budget retailer has unveiled a rope-effect rocking chair and a matching table and chairs set, so all the family can make use of it during barbecues and garden parties after freedom day on 19 July (fingers crossed).

In true Aldi style, they’re both affordable. The rocking chair is £99.99 and available to pre-order for dispatch on 27 June, while the table and chair set will set you back £299.99 and can be added to your shopping cart right now.

Keep reading to find out all the details about this stylish new outdoor dining set.

Gardenline rope effect rocking chair: £99.99, Aldi.co.uk

(Aldi)

Kick back and relax in the sunshine after a long day spent sitting at your desk in this Scandi-inspired rocking chair.

It comes with seat and waist cushions so you’ll stay comfortable no matter how long you spend in it.

We’d recommend pairing it with a freshly poured glass of Aperol spritz and a good book.

Gardenline rope effect coffee set: £299.99, Aldi.co.uk

(Aldi)

This matching sofa and dining set has enough seats to suit a bigger household and is perfect for entertaining guests.

You can make use of it all year round if you have a conservatory, or you could pick a couple of chairs to stay inside and leave the love-seat sofa outside.

If it’s anything like previous Aldi Specialbuys, you’ll need to be quick to snap this up, as garden furniture items often sell out.

