With summer approaching, the weather warming up and our evenings looking longer, it’s time to get your garden and outdoor space ready for alfresco gatherings.

After a winter in lockdown, the government’s roadmap out of lockdown now allows for up to six people to gather outdoors, meaning we’re all prepping for garden parties, barbecues and picnics with friends and family.

With all this in mind, Aldi has been delivering us everything we need for an evening spent outside – from a ceramic egg barbecue and barbecue trolley to its coveted garden egg chair that’s sold out countless times.

We all know the budget supermarket’s Specialbuys aisle is the place to bag yourself a bargain, whether it’s a rattan furniture range that rivals designer collections or an Insta-worthy scallop dog bed.

And now, returning just in time for summer socialising, is the supermarket’s faux stone fire pit – perfect for Britain’s temperamental weather and staying warm on chilly evenings.

The hugely popular Specialbuy also doubles up as a cooking grill and barbecue – all for a steal at just £49.99.

As one of last year’s hottest Aldi products, you’ll want to be quick on 23 May when the fire pit becomes available to order online.

Whether you’re prepping your garden for an outdoor cookout or are looking for a way to enjoy the longer evenings while staying warm, here’s everything you need to know about Aldi’s fire pit and barbecue.

Aldi faux stone fire pit: £49.99, Aldi.co.uk

(Aldi )

The discount supermarket first released its fire pit in 2019 and it’s been repeatedly selling out since: and for good reason.

Coming in a stylish geometric shape, the pit has everything you need to elevate your alfresco evenings and create an authentic real wood fire in your garden. A poker, mesh lid and fuel grate are all included, and all for under £50.

Whether it’s creating a cosy atmosphere after a barbecue or keeping guests toasty during a socially distanced garden party, this fire pit also looks the part. The contemporary feel and its stone-effect look will to add a touch of rustic style to your garden, while its light and portable design means it won’t clutter up your space when its not in use.

Beyond just keeping you warm, the Aldi fire pit handily doubles up as a cooking grill. Perfect for preparing delicious snacks to share among family and friends, grill up everything from veggie skewers and burgers to cheese and steaks.

Though currently unavailable, make sure you’re on Aldi’s site for 13 June when the fire pit will be returning.

Available at Aldi.co.uk

With the Aldi fire pit having such exceptional demand, there are plenty of alternatives to invest in if you miss out on the budget supermarket’s version.

Earning a spot in our round-up of the best fire pits, this Hofats beer box fire basket portable pit (£75.62, Connox.co.uk) is perfect for alfresco meet-ups or evenings on the beach. Our tester praised the large handles that “make the basket easy to move and carry even when fully loaded with bottles of cold beer,” adding that “they also allow for some generous airflow to the fuel when the fire’s lit.”

Another affordable option, we also recommend the Jiko fire pit (£139, Waitrosegarden.com) that’s inspired by traditional Kenyan design. “It did a fantastic job of keeping a large party warm, long after the sun had set,” our reviewer praised.

(Stadler)

And if your purse stretches, why not invest in the Stadler made firepit (£587.12, Stadlermade.com) that took the top spot in our edit. “This has also been designed to be used as a cooking source, with a carbon steel cooking ring that encases the fire so that you can grill anything from fish to veggies and even steak, which will all have a mouth-watering wood-fired flavour,” our tester said.

