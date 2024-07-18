Support truly

After the UK’s characteristically damp start to the summer, hot weather is finally upon us – and if you’re looking for a way to keep your cool during the long-anticipated heatwave, Aldi has just the solution.

Elevating your garden setup for 2024, the budget supermarket has debuted a giant 10ft swimming pool – a must-have for the warmer months (if we’re so lucky).

Hailing from the cult Specialbuys aisle (home to everything from hanging egg chairs to beauty dupes), the pool’s 10ft size leaves room for the entire family, bringing a holiday feeling to your garden.

Whether you’re looking for a way to occupy the kids during long, hot days or want to make a splash while entertaining guests, the pool is in-store only, so make sure you don’t miss out.

Costing £34.99, here’s everything you need to know about Aldi’s 10ft swimming pool.

Aldi funsicle quick up pool: £34.99, Aldi.co.uk

Boasting a quick and easy set-up, simply inflate the top ring and the pool will rise as you fill it with water. Promising to be ready in 10 minutes and simple to fill, it’s made with durable and puncture-resistant materials and complete with a repair patch.

The rounded shape measures 10ft x 33in, making it ideal for four to five people. Better still, it costs just £34.99, making it one of the most affordable 10ft models available. Arriving in your local store from Sunday 21 July, it’s a must-have for the balmy summer we’re hoping to have.

Really there’s no better way to keep the whole family entertained during the holidays.

