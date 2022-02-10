Hanging egg chairs have become the must-have garden furniture item in recent years, prompting sell-outs every time they come back into stock and, with Aldi bringing back its £189.99 style to its shelves, it doesn’t look like their appeal is going to diminish any time soon.

But these cult buys don’t always come cheap, with other luxury swing chairs costing upwards of £1,000. If you can’t quite bring yourself to shell out that sort of cash, then we have just the thing for you.

With the promise of warmer weather on the horizon it’s time to start prepping our gardens for springtime lounging and B&M has brought back the perfect piece to give your outdoor space an update on a budget.

Back for 2022, the retailer has restocked its popular macrame hanging chair, which comes in at a purse-friendly £30. Plus, this time there’s a new colourway up for grabs.

We suggest you snap one up fast though, as we predict the chairs will sell out at record speed. Read on for everything you need to know about the launch as well as our pick of similar styles you can buy right now.

B&M Vancouver hanging chair: £30, Bmstores.co.uk

Ideal for adding a touch of pizzazz to your back garden, B&M’s hanging chair is available in three different colours – black, grey and the newly launched cream – meaning there’s an option to suit every taste.

The chair is made out of woven rope to create a bohemian Seventies-inspired aesthetic that’s decked out in tassels and it can be hung from a tree or even the ceiling. A real bargain at just £30, similar versions could set you back hundreds at other high street stores.

If you don’t fancy waiting for the sun to make an appearance, channel your inner Stacey Solomon and use the chair to spruce up your living room. In 2020, the Loose Women star shared on social media how she had transformed her living room with a rope chair in front of the fire for evening cuddles.

The entire range is currently only available to buy in-store, so head down to your nearest B&M now to make sure you don’t miss out.

Gardenline hanging egg chair: £189.99, Aldi.com – available from 8am on 13 February

If you’re looking for an egg-shaped chair, you’ll be pleased to hear that Aldi is bringing back its sell-out version this weekend.

Suspended from a powder-coated iron frame via a sturdy-looking chain, the grey rattan chair is detachable, which makes it easy to move around so you can chase the sun during the day or find a shaded corner in which to read a book.

Awarded best buy in our hanging egg chair round-up, our reviewer noted that while “attractively affordable”, Aldi’s version “doesn’t scrimp on quality, making it a hugely popular patio piece”.

Argos home rattan effect hanging egg chair, grey: £360, Argos.co.uk

Argos’s offering comes in a chic grey colour with a simple black metal frame that, handily, can be dismantled when not in use. In our round-up of the best egg chairs, our tester said it provided a “seriously inviting spot to relax in” and praised “its puffy cushioning and headrest”, which are “ergonomically designed for comfort”.

Made Lyra hanging chair, grey and blue: £495, Made.com

Made’s chair is among one of the most modern takes we’ve seen of the trend as it has a geometric design and angular silhouette that’s made from a woven poly-rattan material. Featuring in our review of the best egg chairs, our tester highlighted its sturdy steel frame, which comes in a vibrant sea blue, “ensuring it stands out rather than fading into the background”. “Larger than most, and with a generous swing height, this is a luxurious patio piece you’ll be fighting your housemates over,” they added.

