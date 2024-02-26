Get our weekly Home and Garden email for tips, advice and interior inspiration Get our weekly Home and Garden email for tips, and interior inspiration Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

With spring just around the corner, so too is the promise of summertime soirees, long evenings spent outdoors and al fresco dining parties. Now, you just need to find the perfect garden furniture.

Famous for its flatpack furniture, Scandi-style designs and pleasingly affordable price points, Ikea leaves you spoiled for choice when it comes to interiors – and its outdoor offering is equally stellar.

From family-friendly dining tables and space-saving bistro sets to benches, three-seater sofas, and more, the Swedish superstore is a one-stop-shop for kitting out your garden.

As for its 2024 collection, think contemporary wooden pieces, minimalist tables and chairs, patterned soft furnishings and corner sofa sets that help you make the most of your space.

While we patiently wait for warmer climes, get your garden ready for summer with our edit of Ikea’s latest range of garden furniture. Best of all, prices start from just £22.

Ikea tarno chair: £22, Ikea.com

(Ikea )

A steal at just £22, Ikea’s chair is perfect for smaller spaces. Crafted from solid acacia wood with sturdy steel legs, the chair comes complete with a padded cushion that’s kept firmly in place with handy ties. Plus, the foldable design means it can be easily stowed away when not in use.

Ikea sundso/ensholm table and two chairs: £94, Ikea.com

(Ikea )

Ideal for patios or balconies, Ikea’s bistro set is complete with two chairs and a matching round table. The sleek green finish is perfect for livening up your outdoor space, while all the pieces are crafted from powder-coated steel for extra durability. Ensuring comfort, the chairs feature a breathable fabric that adapts to your body shape and temperature. There’s also no DIY required, as both the chairs and table arrive pre-assembled for immediate use.

Ikea nammaro table, two chairs and bench: £320, Ikea.com

(Ikea )

Ikea’s popular nammaro series is designed to replicate the comfort of your living room in your garden. Made from naturally durable acacia hardwood, this bench set has been pre-treated meaning that it’s weather proof, while the cushion covers are water repellent. Offering excellent value for money, the set includes a four-seater table, bench and two cushioned chairs. Ideal for hosting or family mealtimes, the bench set complements other acacia wood designs in the nammaro range.

Ikea revskar three seat conversation set: £619, Ikea.com

(Ikea )

Whether you’re entertaining guests or lounging at the weekend, Ikea’s integrated sofa set has you covered for every occasion. The three-piece conversation design includes a two-seater sofa, integrated coffee table and chaise lounge with a side table. Crafted from acacia wood with a steel frame, the set is available in grey or black finishes.

Ikea askholmen gateleg table and four chairs: £223, Ikea.com

(Ikea )

Setting you back less than £250, Ikea’s table set is crafted from durable and sustainably sourced acacia. Helpfully, the table is adjustable, seating between two to four people, while the four chairs feature a contrasting white cushion for extra comfort. Protecting it from the elements, the wood is pre-treated while the cushion fabric is fade resistant.

Ikea segeron chair with armrests: £91, Ikea.com

(Ikea )

Stripes, bold prints and splashes of colour are having a moment this season (goodbye, quiet luxury). So, lean into the trend with this fun chair. The frame is made from powder-coated steel for extra longevity, while the green finish and handwoven polyester rope give the chair a unique look. Elevated by the matching tonal green stripe cushion, it’s a lovely centrepiece.

Ikea bondholmen two seat sofa: £300, Ikea.com

(Ikea )

One for the minimalists, Ikea’s small bench boasts a white acacia wood frame as well as contrasting grey seat and back cushions (it also comes in black or white). Comfortably seating two, the design is a brilliant seating solution for smaller gardens or patios.

