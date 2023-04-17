Swing into summer with The Range’s £200 hanging egg chair

Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

IndyBest email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

The hanging egg chair has enjoyed something of a renaissance over the last few years – with the 1960’s staple finding its way back into our gardens as a defining outdoor furniture trend.

Characterised by their egg shape, rattan finish and swinging feature, the Danish design duo Nanna and Jorgen Ditzel created the first hanging egg chair in 1959. Offering an idyllic spot to curl up and relax, the chairs are typically complete with a sturdy metal cantilever stand that lets you drift comfortably in the breeze.

While the original cocooned chair remains mostly unchanged since its first iteration, they’re now more affordable than ever thanks to increasing popularity and demand. From Aldi’s coveted £199.99 hanging egg chair to Homebase’s £200 design or JYSK’s £225 offering, there’s plenty of top brands vying for our attention – including The Range and its Selene hanging egg chair.

Rivaling luxurious designer options, the budget retailer’s chair is reduced by more than 40 per cent right now and is perfect for injecting a laid-back bohemian feel to your outdoor space. Now costing £199.99, it is also among the cheapest on the market.

Here’s everything you need to know about The Range’s hanging egg chair – plus your lowdown on the store’s £129.99 helicopter hanging chair.

The Range Selene hanging egg chair: Was £349.99, now £199.99, Therange.co.uk

(The Range)

Setting you back just shy of £200, The Range’s inviting hanging egg chair serves as an idyllic relaxation spot in the corner of your garden, patio or terrace. Designed to swing gently to and fro while you curl up in the comfortable seat, it’s complete with lounging cushions.

The cocooning chair is suspended from a powder-coated sturdy black metal frame to help protect it from the elements. And, in keeping with the chair’s Sixties-origins, the rattan-effect wicker finish will add some retro flair to your interiors.

Buy now

The Range helicopter hanging chair: £129.99, Therange.co.uk

(The Range)

Looking for something a little cheaper? The Range is also selling an egg-inspired helicopter chair for just under £130 – and the space-saving design is ideal for smaller spaces or patios.

Complete with comfortable cushions for all-day lounging, the cocooning chair hangs from a tall, powder-coated sturdy frame that’s connected by a chain for a soothing swinging motion. Replacing the traditional rattan finish with a black frame, it’s a more industrial alternative to classic egg chair designs.

Buy now

Voucher codes

For discounts on garden furniture, try the links below:

For more egg chair recommendations, read our tried and tested round-up