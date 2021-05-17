From hectic weekends to the summer holidays, it can be tricky to know how to keep your little ones entertained when they’re not at school. But Aldi might just have the solution.

The budget supermarket, which is known for its popular range of Specialbuys, has added the perfect outdoor play unit to its line-up that will not only provide your child with hours of fun but also promote imagination, creativity and roleplay – a mud kitchen.

Designed to deliver a multi-sensory experience, these are ideal for kids who aren’t afraid of getting their hands dirty. An outdoor play kitchen, they come with pots, pans, bowls and utensils that can be filled with earth and water so your child can pretend they’re cooking up a storm.

Along with the benefits of roleplaying, mud kitchens are also great for developing a love of cooking, while materials like mud and sand take the sensory experience to the next level.

Launching on 20 May, Aldi’s version costs £54.99, which is a fraction of the price of similar models that you can buy on the high street from places like John Lewis & Partners, Jojo Maman Bébé and Scandiborn, where you can expect to pay up to £500.

The unit will only be available to buy online, meaning shoppers won’t find it in the bountiful middle aisle of the supermarket and, as is the case with many of Aldi’s Specialbuys, customers will have to be quick to avoid disappointment as once they’re gone, they’re gone.

Whether you’re prepping your garden ahead of the holidays or are looking for a way to inspire imagination and creativity in your child, here’s everything you need to know about Aldi’s new mud kitchen.

Little Town mud kitchen: £54.99, Aldi.co.uk – available from 20 May

(Aldi)

Let your little one’s imagination run wild with their very own outdoor kitchen that will allow them to embark on a culinary adventure in the garden.

Aldi’s design comes complete with two pretend sinks and hobs, providing enough space for one particularly messy mini chef or an entire brigade de cuisine. It also comes with a range of pots and pans, utensils and even two chalkboards that are ideal for writing out the make believe specials of the day.

If they get tired of playing chef, the unit also comes with a series of plant pots that slot into the flower garden shelf at the top to keep little green fingers busy. Great for sparking an interest in gardening, this section is perfect for growing herbs for their kitchen.

(Aldi)

The mud kitchen is crafted from FSC-certified wood and comes in two colours, natural or grey. It has already received more than 100 reviews and earned a 4.5-star rating, with many shoppers praising the unit for being “great value”.

“This item is fab, kids loved it and had hours and hours of fun with it. Best buy ever,” one person wrote, while another added: “Really chuffed with this. Managed to get it up and running very quickly and it’s great value with the extra bits like the pans and the utensils. Good quality, feels solid and has survived the recent rains well!”

Pre-order now

If you didn’t quite make it in time to snap up this deal, there are plenty of other ways you can keep your kids entertained in the great outdoors.

In our round-up of the best garden games that the whole family can enjoy, this wooden quoits set (£16.99, Jaqueslondon.co.uk) was named our best buy. Each player throws a quoit onto a peg to gain points, which are marked on the base, and our tester said it was guaranteed to bring out the competitive spirit in everyone who plays. “It’s built to last and could easily be used indoors too, so you don’t need to rely on the good old British weather,” they said.

(Jaques of London)

Alternatively, there’s nothing quite like a paddling pool for providing hours of fun in the sun and this one from Intex (£26.95, Onbuy.com) is a real bargain. Selected as the best buy in our round-up of the best ones, it measures 6ft in diameter and, while it takes hours to fill owing to its size, our tester said it delivers a swimming pool experience for children from the comfort of your own garden.

(Intex)

“If a paddling pool is simply not big enough, but your budget doesn’t stretch to an actual dugout tiled pool in the back garden, then this is your answer,” they said.

For more child-friendly garden buys, read our guide to the best kids’ watering cans

