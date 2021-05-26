Best: Overall

Presented in a dark blue recyclable cardboard box with removable ribbon tie, this makes for easy opening and portable storage. Inside is the tall, sleek ceramic diffuser with seamless raised letter branding. Our tester also unwrapped a plug power adaptor, USB cable, essential oil opener, spare diffusion head, empty bottle, and six replacement oil pipes, plus instruction booklet.

Complete with metal top cover, we noticed it lifts off easily to reveal a main diffusion head – which is an attachment securing onto your essential oil bottle with an oil pipe to stream scent through. You remove the screw top lid from your chosen essential oils bottle before using the flat disc shaped metal essential oil opener to take out its droplet stopper too. Then resealing the bottle with said enclosed diffusion head, we placed back in the open slot pointing upwards and clicked it into place. Finally, we slid the metal lid on too and that, refreshingly, is all you need to do for setup.

To initially use the diffuser without a wire, we needed to charge it and did so while testing for the first time. You can still have the diffuser in action without, but it will be plugged into a wall. Charging the atomiser took us 90 minutes from being new out of the box to fully usable without a wire, at which point a red light going off alerts you.

We pressed the on-off button to start and saw a soft ring of light below the metal top. You can leave this on or turn it off, but we are big fans of its gently glowing presence adding to the cosiness. Straight away, scent begins releasing. At this stage you can choose using buttons between standard or boost, and a 30 minute, one or three-hour duration, after which it automatically stops. The standard mode alternates between 13 seconds of diffusion and 47 seconds without, for the run time length selected.

Meanwhile, boost mode switches between four minutes of diffusion and six minutes without. The diffusion releasing moments are marked by a quiet, not at all distracting, whirring noise. Because the boost is quite a strong amount of scent, we were advised to use this for 30 minutes at a time and only once a day. Probably depending on the size of your living space, for our small lounge, 30 minutes on standard mode was enough to bring sufficient fragrance. Any more than this and the scent became too much. While working, thanks to its air compression waterless technology, the oil disperses into a micro-fine mist that you can’t see, making the experience feel clean.

Lightweight, easily transportable, and wireless when fully charged, we love the atmospheric quick scent option, without a flame, messiness, or visible mist. And when you’d like to swap over essential oil bottles? After lifting the one in situ out and reattaching its original top, we put a fresh diffusion head onto our next bottle as outlined earlier.

For maintenance cleaning, there is an empty bottle provided, which we popped into the atomiser before turning it on for five minutes on standard mode. Alternatively, rubbing alcohol like surgical spirit can be used for rinsing bottles, to brush around the diffusion heads and remove oil residue. A soft, damp cloth works on the atomiser’s ceramic body and disc, ensuring you dry the metal lid with a dry cloth afterwards.

Straightforward to use and maintain, we really rate how comprehensible this home fragrance luxury buy is. It’s undoubtedly a decent investment, however, as you do need to buy an essential oil bottle too. But we felt the price point was justified given its user-friendly technology. Plus, the stunning white ceramic holder makes for a covetable interior accessory too, even when not in use.