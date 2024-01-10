This Japanese aroma diffuser is the perfect cosy home accessory

Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

IndyBest email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Japanese homeware shop Muji is a haven for interiors lovers. The shop has reasonably priced, simple yet high quality pieces for the kitchen, bedroom and bathroom, along with clothing, stationary and bed linens.

The brand is aligned with a simplistic and minimalist style in both its homeware and clothing.

Muji’s candle and home fragrance offering is a big draw because there are so many scent options to choose from.

The perennially popular essential oil diffusers are available to buy on Amazon and are so easy to set up and use. You simply fill the diffuser up to the guide line with water, add a few drops of whatever oil blend you like - Muji has a wide range but any will work - and press the mist button.

Muji aroma diffuser: £119.99, Amazon.co.uk

Muji aroma diffuser (Muji / Amazon)

The diffuser has a timer, so you can set it to run for 30, 60, 120, or 180 minutes, but it will automatically turn off if the water runs out, so you don’t need to worry if you turn it on before bed.

The ultrasonic waves distribute the water vapour with the essential oils and permeates the space with a lovely scented mist.

Another feature of the diffuser is its light settings. It can act as a lamp at night-time with two brightness options or it can also run without a light. It is a warm yellow light that adds to the calm and zen of using the diffuser.

The slight sound of bubbling water combined with the aromas of essential oils create a spa like atmosphere conducive to an evening of cosy relaxation.

This will make a great gift for a loved one or to treat yourself to a moment of calm and meditation in your home this winter.

Buy now

Check out these luxury candle brands that you can buy on Amazon