The Overose sell-out croissant candle is back along with a new scent

Try to contain your excitement because we have some très bon news for you.

Overose has announced it’s bringing back its croissant candle. The popular scent promises to transport you to the cobbled streets of Paris with its powerful aroma of warm, just out of the oven, croissants.

When it was first released in 2021, it was a huge, sell-out success. Having made serious waves on Instagram, it sold out in just 14 minutes. And we predict the hype will continue to prevail.

But, that’s not all. We’re also here to bring you some even more exciting news. There’s more in the way of gourmet candles because Overose is launching an all-new cinnamon bun scent.

While little has been released about the latest release, it’s fair to say the comments on the Instagram post suggest that it’ll be just as popular as the croissant.

Prepare to inject a little French magnificence into your rituals with these offerings from Overose. We just wish we’d come up with the ideas ourselves.