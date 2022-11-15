Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

As the days get colder and heating bills continue to rise, many of us are looking for new and affordable ways to keep cosy this winter.

From electric blankets to heated clothes airers, retailers have come out with innovative ways for us, and our homes, to warm up this season. But one of the best winter warmers we’ve found so far is the blanket hoodie.

First launched by Australian brand Oodie, the blanket hoodie – which is exactly as it sounds – has surged in popularity and now retailer Dunelm has introduced its own range starting at just £8.

From Harry Potter and Christmas reindeers to animal print and avocados, there is a blanket for everyone (including furry friends) in the new range.

Below you will find our curated list of Dunelm’s best, new blanket hoodies.

Reggie the cockapoo oversized blanket hoodie: £18, Dunelm.com

(Dunelm)

This super soft-looking, oversized blanket hoodie looks like an ideal way to keep extra toasty this season. Complete with a shaggy texture, a deep pocket and dog-like ears on its hood, this could be a great Christmas gift for a loved one or to keep for yourself for warming up in colder weather.

Buy now

OHS heatable adult oversized blanket hoodie: £30, Dunelm.com

(Dunelm)

Taking blanket hoodies to the next level, is this Sherpa-lined hoodie. It has heated pads at the front centre, lower and back and shoulder area to soothe you during colder weather and includes three heat settings for your preferred level of warmth.

Available in charcoal grey and blush pink, this blanket hoodie is rechargeable through a power bank (not included) and is a great way to reduce some of your heating bills.

Buy now

Dreamscene adult extra long tie dye blanket hoodie: £27, Dunelm.com

(Dunelm)

This extra-long blanket hoodie is perfect to wrap up in on those cold winter nights. Featuring a grey tie dye print, it too has a cosy Sherpa-lining and an extra big pocket to store your belongings – be that Christmas chocolates or the TV remote, we won’t judge. Another great gift for yourself or a loved one this festive season.

Buy now

Reindeer oversized blanket hoodie: £20, Dunelm.com

(Dunelm)

Speaking of Christmas, this blanket hoodie complete with reindeer antlers and a red nose is definitely one to get you in the festive mood. The soft, teddy-like texture is perfect to cosy up in, whether you’re watching Christmas films, wrapping gifts or eating dinner around the table – and they have a children’s version for just £14, too (£14, Dunelm.com). Other Christmas-themed blanket hoodies from Dunelm include Santa Claus (£20, Dunelm.com) and mischevious elves (£14, Dunelm.com).

Buy now

‘Harry Potter’ Gryffindor adult oversized blanket hoodie: £35, Dunelm.com

(Dunelm)

For Harry Potter fans everywhere, this blanket hoodie is for you. Whether you’re a part of Gryffindor, Slytherin (£35, Dunelm.com), Hufflepuff (£35, Dunelm.com) or Ravenclaw (£35, Dunelm.com) house, you can snuggle up this season with a Hogwarts-themed blanket hoodie complete with intricate embroidery. The perfect gift or treat for all Potterheads.

Buy now

Dreamscene avocado adult oversized blanket hoodie: £21, Dunelm.com

(Dunelm)

The adorable avocado design makes this blanket hoodie one of the cutest additions to our list. The fluffy, Sherpa-lining and comfortable, oversized fit makes this a great option for all avocado-lovers looking to keep toasty (pun intended) this winter.

Buy now

OHS blush dog hoodie blanket: £8 to £10, Dunelm.com

(Dunelm)

Last but not least, we can’t forget our furry friends who you can now match your clothing with. Coming in charcoal grey and blush pink, this hoodie blanket for dogs will keep your pet extra warm during winter months and comes in multiple sizes to fit every pet. Nothing says man’s best friend quite like a matching hoodie blanket.

Unfortunately all sizes and shades are currently out of stock but we have reached out to Dunelm to find out when they’ll be back.

Buy now

