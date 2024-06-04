Get our weekly Home and Garden email for tips, advice and interior inspiration Get our weekly Home and Garden email for tips, and interior inspiration SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy

Summer is just around the corner and, for many of us, a fan will be an absolute must. There’s nothing appealing about roasting on the sofa or sweating buckets over our laptops while we work from home, but these appliances, along with portable air conditioners, will keep us comfortable and cool as a cucumber, should temperatures start to soar.

As with any electric household appliance they can be fairly costly, with many costing upwards of £300, depending on the features you’re after. But, should you be looking for a fan that won’t blow through your budget, Aldi and its famous middle aisle has got you covered.

We can always rely on the supermarket’s in-store Specialbuys range, when it comes to pocket-friendly finds and, set to land in stores later this week, Aldi’s bladeless fan is certainly no exception. Setting shoppers back just less than £40, we’re forecasting it will be a summer weather sell-out. Here’s everything you need to know.

Aldi Ambiano bladeless fan: £39.99, Aldi.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Aldi )

Hailing from Aldi’s own brand of home appliances, Ambiano, this bladeless fan will set you back a little less than £40, which is a competitive price to rival many others on the market. While we haven’t tried it out for ourselves here at IndyBest, the supermarket touts it for producing little to no noise pollution, which is a great bonus for those who want to keep background noise to a minimum in the home.

A corded model with a 1.5m cable length, it comes with three speed settings, so you can tweak the settings to find the most comfortable level of breeze for you. There’s also a handy timer that can be set for up to seven and a half hours. The fan features a digital touch screen but, if you ever want to change the power settings without having to move from the sofa, there’s a remote control too.

As with all Aldi’s Specialbuys, this one is an in-store-only affair, so keep an eye out for it on Thursday 6 July, which is its release date.

In-store from 6 July

Voucher codes

For the latest discount codes on home appliances, try the links below:

Read our review of the best fans to help you beat the heat in 2024