Aldi’s new dehumidifier offers an affordable way to dry laundry this winter

With snow and ice continuing to wreak havoc, the wintery weather means electric blankets and hot water bottles are coming into their own. The same can also be said for dehumidifiers, which can be particularly beneficial during the colder months, when damp within our homes can rear its ugly head.

Ousting odours while tackling mould, these nifty appliances are a must-have when temperatures fall. Plus, their energy-efficient credentials will help you save on your household bills (tick, tick, tick).

As well as reducing dust and allergens in the air, dehumidifiers can also speed up clothes drying times when it comes to laundry loads. This is thanks to the appliance drawing excess moisture from its surroundings. With a tumble dryer costing up to £1.55 an hour to run, it might be time to consider a dehumidifier instead in light of the rising cost of living.

While some models on the market will set you back a hefty amount – we’re looking at up to £400 appliances – you don’t need to splash out. Thanks to Aldi’s dehumidifier, which lands in stores this week, you’ll be able to get your hands on one of these damp-dusting appliances for £89.99. Here’s everything you need to know.

Ambaino midi dehumidifier: £89.99, Aldi.co.uk

( Aldi )

The brand claims this model will defend our homes against the effects of winter weather and improve air quality while reducing allergies. With an adjustable fan speed, the 200W appliance features a touchscreen control panel, a digital display and a timer – this can be set for up to 24 hours.

The water tank is sizeable and is said to hold around 2l of moisture. But perhaps one of the biggest perks of this machine is that it comes with a mode for drying clothing – this is particularly helpful if you don’t want to be constantly using your tumble dryer. In fact, in an episode of The Martin Lewis Podcast, the MoneySavingExpert dubbed tumble dryers a “demon appliance” and suggested using a dehumidifier instead – and while we’re yet to test this model it’s certainly an affordable way to try it out.

