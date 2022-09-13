Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

IndyBest email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

With the soaring cost of living, we’re all looking for ways to live more economically this winter – whether it’s investing in an air fryer, cosying up with an electric blanket or discovering innovative ways to dry clothes.

With a tumble dryer costing 37.4p an hour to run, heated airers have become one of the season’s most coveted buys, as energy prices continue to rise. But with airer models selling out left, right and centre, have you considered a dehumidifier instead?

Though admittedly more of an initial investment, these machines extract moisture and dampness from your surroundings and, in turn, potentially halve your laundry drying time. Depending on the model’s extracting power and wattage, a dehumidifier can cost anything from 25p to just 8p an hour to run.

The multipurpose machines are great for allergy sufferers, tend to be noise-free and have the added benefits of neutralising harmful bacteria in your home.

In our edit of the best models on the market, one machine in particular shone out for its ability to rapidly dry clothes. If you’re looking to invest in an energy-efficient and cost-cutting dehumidifier for the colder months, read on for the lowdown on IndyBest’s top-rated machine.

(De’Longhi)

De’Longhi’s multi-purpose dehumidifier has a double filtration system that removes dust and other allergens from the air while neutralising bacteria. In our review of the machine, our tester praised it as “sleek and stylish”. Coming in navy blue, it “looks more like a design feature than a functional piece of kit,” our tester said. The mid-size model is ideal for a living room or large bedroom, particularly as it has low noise emissions. “We found it was very quiet and could easily be left running while working or sleeping,” our tester said.

Removing up to 16l of excess moisture in 24 hours, it has a generous 2.1l water tank, so you don’t have to regularly fill it up. Very easy to use, the machine has a “self explanatory” control panel on the front of the unit.

But best of all – particularly in the current climate – our reviewer said it’s “excellent” for drying laundry, owing to its ability to draw all moisture and allergens away from your clothes, to leave them smelling fresh. Our tester concluded that it’s energy-efficient design makes it far more economical than using a tumble drier. Consider us sold.

Buy now

Looking for more energy-efficient household appliances? We’ve rounded up the best air fryers