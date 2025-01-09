My favourite heated clothes airer has been reduced to just £28

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

In the winter months, many of us have to rethink how we air our wet laundry. Of course, drying clothes outside is a no-go, while tumble dryers are increasingly costly to run. The solution? A heated clothes airer.

In the past, these appliances were notoriously hard to get hold of as thousands of households ditched their tumble dryers due to rising fuel costs. From Aldi to Lakeland, popular heated airers sold out multiple times. But Dunelm has now come to the rescue for anyone who wasn’t quick enough to snap one up last time around.

The affordable Dunelm own-brand heated airer with wings is not only back in stock, but on sale with a 30 per cent discount. If you’re tired of hanging clothes on a regular airer and waiting days for them to dry, trust me, this airer can seriously speed up your laundry-drying time, helping you plough through that never-ending dirty clothes pile faster.

I featured it in my review of the best heated airers for 2025, earning an impressive four out of five stars. Not only does it boast a bargain price, but it’s also cheap to run – operating costs are estimated at 7p per hour, compared to more than £3 for a tumble dryer. Plus, with two extendable wings, it has 12m of drying space, meaning it can hold up to 10kg of washing at once.

Whether you have a big family with lots of clothes to wash, get through a lot of sweaty gym kit or just want to save time on a household chore, here’s everything you need to know about the Dunelm heated airer with wings.

Read more: Best heated clothes airers for 2025

Dunelm heated airer with wings: Was £40, now £28, Dunelm.com

open image in gallery ( Dunelm )

I dubbed the Dunelm model as the best for ease of use in my tried and tested guide. The versatile appliance is particularly good for anyone living in a small apartment or those who don’t want to constantly look at a long rack full to the brim with drying garments. Like me, you’ll no doubt appreciate that it can be extended or collapsed very easily.

It’s made from lightweight aluminium, meaning you can move it using just one hand. So, if you’ve got guests coming over or want to vacuum clean your floors while the airer is in use, it can be shifted around your living space with ease.

It’s also worth noting that heated airers with four feet can mark carpets, but this Dunelm airer has beam supports, which help with weight distribution – meaning there’s less chance the weight of your laundry will mark your floors. Not necessarily something you’d look for, but a definite bonus to consider.

With fuel costs showing no sign of falling anytime soon, now is the time to invest in a heated airer. And at just £28, I’m predicting another sell-out on the horizon.

Looking for more ways to make laundry more efficient? We’ve rounded up the best washing machines