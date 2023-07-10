Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Whether you’re short on outdoor space or really don’t want to crank up the heating, having a heated clothes airer on hand can be hugely helpful when it comes to supercharging the speed at which your clothes dry while indoors.

Helping to prevent the tell-tale musty scent that can happen when our clothes have been damp for a little too long, these heated clothing racks can also end up costing very little to run – and we’ve just spotted one of our IndyBest-rated models is now on sale at Amazon.

Dubbed the top pick for drying large amounts of clothes in our round-up of the best heated airers, Lakeland’s Dry:soon heated deluxe three-tiered heated clothes airer is now on sale with a 20 per cent discount ahead of the Amazon Prime Day sale 2023.

For the uninitiated, the Prime Day sale officially lands tomorrow (11 July) and runs for a full 48 hours, but there are already a whole host of early savings to snap up across home appliances, laptops, TVs, Apple products and more, so make sure you check out our dedicated Prime Day shopping guides.

For everything you need to know about Lakeland’s heated clothes airer, keep reading.

Dry:Soon deluxe 3-tier heated clothes airer: Was £199.99, now £159.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

Made from a thermostatically controlled aluminium frame (instead of plastic), Lakeland’s heated clothes airer is on the larger side, which means it’s best suited to drying larger loads from big households. Boasting a roomy three-tiered system spanning a whopping 21m worth of drying space, it costs less than 6p an hour to run, according to Lakeland, and should be fairly easy to store when not in use – it has a width of just 8cm when folded away.

Landing a spot in our round-up of the best heated clothes airers, our tester found that the “spacious design means easy access to the various racks”. They also appreciated the timer, which gave them “the option to turn it off or on 12 hours in advance”.

The Dry:Soon is also claimed to be better suited to drying delicate materials than a tumble dryer would be. Plus, to further boost drying times, you can purchase the matching cover, which traps the heat inside – although, it’s worth noting our tester didn’t feel they needed it when they reviewed the appliance.

