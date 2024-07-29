Fans with next-day delivery to keep you cool during the heatwave

Support truly

It finally feels like we’re being treated to the summer weather we deserve. With temperatures expected to hit 32C in some parts of the UK, the Met Office is predicting a potential heatwave.

As we attempt to beat the heat, electric fans and portable air conditioners have become the hottest accessory. Whether you’re beginning to feel a little too hot while working from home or feeling the heat while travelling on public transport, there will be a fan that will suit your budget, taste and needs during the heatwave.

There are many models to choose from, to help you beat the heat, whether it’s an oscillating model or options that will be ideal for taking on the go, from handheld and stroller designs to those that can be worn around your neck for hands-free use.

To help you keep your cool this week and beyond, we’ve found the best fans that will be with you tomorrow, thanks to Amazon Prime. To benefit from the next-day delivery option, make sure you’re a Prime member.

Vonhaus portable 31in tower fan: £29.99, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Amazon )

Taking the top spot in a previous review of the best fans, VonHaus’s tower fan is a budget-friendly pick that’ll seriously help you beat the heat. “It’s powerful enough to really make a difference when temperatures soar, and it oscillates up to 70 degrees, yet it’s only 31in high, so won’t dominate a room,” our tester said. Plus, you can transport it around the house easily and it has a timer that can be set to turn off automatically. “The ability to add a scent in a small tray on the fan for a fragrant breeze was a nice touch, too”.

Cozii portable neck fan: £8.49, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Zoe Griffin )

Dubbed the best wearable fan in our review, our tester said Cozii’s portable neck model is ideal for staying comfortable when out and about. “A full charge will give you up to nine hours of battery life so you’re covered for the daylight hours”. With “four settings, you can ramp up the freshness when the midday sun’s at its most powerful and then put it on a low speed for a gentle breeze.” The streamlined, minimal design means it doesn’t look like you’re wearing a fan and they found the cooling more effective than a handheld model.

Honeywell HYF290E quiet tower fan: £64.98, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Honeywell )

“If you’re constantly changing your mind about how cool you want a room to be, this is the fan to invest in,” said our tester. Praising the Honeywell model’s eight different speed settings, handy remote control and LED display at the top of the unit, it’s also complete with a timer and 80-degree oscillation to help the cooled airflow around the room. The useful settings “offer a lot of opportunity to tinker with the controls to create the perfect conditions, every time”.

Pro Breeze tower fan oscillating tall fan: £49.49,Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Amazon )

While we haven’t reviewed this particular model, it’s a bestseller on Amazon right now and we can see why. With 90-degree oscillation coverage, three speeds, four modes and a 15-hour timer, there’s also a handy night mode for energy saving and a remote control for wireless use. It sounds like a great option for larger spaces, such as kitchens and bedrooms, and it stands at 106cm tall.

