With autumn and winter on the way, drying clothes outside will be difficult, so you might want to start thinking about where to air your wet laundry.

Last year, heated airers were notoriously hard to get hold of as thousands of households ditched their tumble dryers due to rising fuel costs. And wvery heated airer on the market, from Aldi to Lakeland, sold out multiple times. But Dunelm has now come to the rescue for anyone who wasn’t quick enough to snap one up last time around.

The Dunelm own-brand heated airer with wings is currently back in stock online. If you’re tired of hanging clothes on a regular airer and waiting days for them to dry, this could speed up your laundry-drying time and help you plough through that never-ending dirty clothes and sheets pile faster.

We featured it in our round-up of best heated airers for 2023 where it earned an impressive four out of five stars. Our tester raved about the affordable price and how cheap it was to run – operating costs are estimated at 7p per hour, compared to more than £3 for a tumble dryer. Plus, with two extendable wings, it has 12m of drying space, meaning it can hold up to 10kg of washing at once.

Whether you have a big family with lots of clothes to wash, get through a lot of sweaty gym kit or just want to save time on a household chore, here’s everything you need to know about the Dunelm heated airer with wings.

Dunelm heated airer with wings: £40, Dunelm.com

(Dunelm)

Dubbed the “best heated airer for ease of use” by our tester, the Dunelm heated airer with wings was praised for being “versatile”. Anyone living in a small apartment or who doesn’t want to constantly look at a long rack full to the brim with drying garments, will no doubt appreciate that it can be extended or collapsed very easily.

It’s made from lightweight aluminium, meaning our tester was also able to “move it using just one hand”. So, if you’ve got guests coming over or want to vacuum clean your floors while the airer is in use, it can be shifted around your living space with ease.

It’s also worth noting that heated airers with four feet can mark carpets, but this Dunelm airer has beam supports, which help with weight distribution – meaning there’s less chance the weight of your laundry will mark your floors. Not necessarily something you’d look for, but a definite bonus to consider.

With fuel costs showing no sign of falling anytime soon, now is the time to invest in a heated airer. And at just £40, we predict another sell-out on the horizon.

