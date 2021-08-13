Floor cleaning has undergone a major transformation since Thomas W Stewart invented the wringing mop in 1893.

That said, it’s long been accepted that steaming hot water is the best way to clean hard surfaces – it’s just that administering this steam-powered cleaning action has now got significantly easier, thanks to the growing popularity of steam cleaners.

Full disclosure – we were already fans of Kärcher when the brand’s steam cleaner appeared on our radar, although we were somewhat sceptical. Could a brand known primarily for its outdoor kit, such as leaf blowers and power washers, really cut the mustard when it came to steam-themed cleaning?

Its promised USPs include its lightweight design (it weighs just over 3kg) and its enhanced features: unlike many steam cleaners, it has a descaling cartridge for extra cleaning power, and its portability is boosted with the addition of clever extras such as a slot into which a nozzle can be slipped.

Let’s go full steam ahead with our latest review of the Kärcher cleaner.

How we tested

Our steam-powered sessions provided ample opportunity to put the cleaner through its paces, and we tested it on everything from neglected strips of grouting to kitchen floors and tiled bathroom walls.

Kärcher steam cleaner SC 3 easyfix: £149.99, Kaercher.com

Weight: 3.1kg

3.1kg Heating output: 1900W

1900W Max steam pressure: 3.5 bars

3.5 bars Cable length: 4m

4m Rating: 9/10

Design

It’s immediately clear that this sunshine-yellow steam cleaner, designed for use on hard sealed surfaces such as stone, laminate and vinyl, along with components such as showerheads and oven doors, is lighter and more compact than the average steam cleaner. It weighs just 3.1kg, and we could happily lug it up and down steep flights of stairs without the slightest hint of arm ache, while the so-called “parking space” for the nozzle minimises the need to scramble after runaway accessories.

What’s even more impressive about its compact design is that it comes with many added extras that other steam cleaners lack, such as the descaling cartridge, which provides extra cleaning power on the most stubborn areas.

The Kärcher SC 3 has a range of additional attachments (Tamara Hinson)

Other features won us over not necessarily because of their slick integration, but simply because of their rarity. Take the child lock on the steam gun (which left us wondering why more steam cleaners don’t have these), the ultra-bright dry run protector which flashes red to warn of low water levels, and the way the microfibre cloth head uses velcro to stick to the cleaning head, rather than having to be wrapped around it and secured.

We also loved the protruding tab on the microfibre cover, which meant we could simply step on it and slide it off the head without having to bend down.

The large tab makes the cleaning head easy to remove (Tamara Hinson)

But this isn’t just a steam cleaner for sealed floors and tiled walls. Accessories include a hand nozzle (cover it with the soft cloth to tackle delicate areas such as shower doors and hobs), a detail nozzle (for ultra-precise spot cleaning) and a small round brush. The main shaft’s impressive length – when combined, the steam hose and gun has a total reach of 2m – meant we could reach high corners without having to risk life and limb by balancing on chairs.

It’s also incredibly easy to set up, and it took us less than a minute to clip on the wheels and fill up the water tank – no tools required. We were sceptical that it would be ready in 30 seconds after we flicked the on switch, but we were proved wrong.

Steam power

Although Kärcher shouts rather loudly about this steam cleaner’s ability to remove 99.999 per cent of viruses and kill 99.99 per cent of common household bacteria, we’ll gloss over this bit, simply because this is pretty standard for steam cleaners.

The soft head allows for cleaning delicate areas such as grout (Tamara Hinson)

But one aspect that does set this steam cleaner apart while boosting its power is the descaling cartridge, which slots neatly into its designated hole. Although steam alone will shift a certain amount of limescale, this extra power was a godsend, and left our bathroom walls positively gleaming (despite the fact that we’d cleaned them with what was obviously an inferior steam cleaner one week before). This makes up for the slightly lower steam pressure, which has a maximum of 3.5 bars.

We also loved the fact that there’s no removable tank – water can just be poured into the cleaner mid-cleaning spree, which means more cleaning power for longer.

The verdict: Kärcher steam cleaner SC 3 easyfix

This is a fantastic steam cleaner packed with features that make it easy to set up, use and stow away. It might not have the highest steam pressure, but at 3.5 bars it’s more than adequate and its other features – whether it’s the descaling cartridge or the quick-release tab on the microfibre cover – make this one of the best out there for some seriously speedy cleaning.

