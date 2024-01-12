Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

IndyBest email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

It’s fair to say that keeping on top of the laundry pile is no one’s idea of fun. Particularly while the weather’s as cold and wet as it is. Hanging washing outside is generally a no-go during the winter months, which makes the process more of a hassle than it needs to be, as we all know hanging garments up in chilly rooms can mean they take yonks to dry. Enter, heated clothes airers.

These handy home appliances provide a compromise between draping wet garments over radiators and using a tumble dryer when you want to speed up laundry drying times. Tumble dryers can be expensive to run, which typically makes heated clothes airers a more energy-efficient option to invest in, while energy prices aren’t far from many of our minds.

The Dry:Soon drying pod features in our review of the best heated clothes airers and it impressed our testers when it came to super-fast drying times. Our writer noted that T-shirts and cotton shirts were dry in the space of an hour, while thicker fabrics were “mostly dry in two hours”. Better still, the appliance is reduced by 30 per cent, which has brought the price down to less than £70, the same price as during the Black Friday sales.

Keep reading for all the details on this money-saving home appliance deal.

Dry:Soon drying pod: Was £99.99, now £69.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Dry:Soon)

Looking for an energy-efficient way to tackle your laundry this winter? There’s 30 per cent off this drying pod at Amazon right now, taking its price to less than £70. It can hold up to 12 items of clothing on hangers, has six drying time settings, and a timer. Plus, the tripod base makes for easy setup. The brand estimates it costs 30p per hour to run, and there’s a three-year Lakeland guarantee included. Meanwhile, if you’re pushed for space, it folds up flat, for compact storage.

We named this exact drying pod best for quick drying in our heated clothes airers review, and our tester noted: “It truly is compact, taking up less space than a coat rack, and it’s powerful.” They also praised the cover “for privacy” and the “fast-drying times.”

Buy now

Voucher codes

For more deals and discounts, try the links below:

Looking for more recommendations? Read our review of the best heated clothes airers