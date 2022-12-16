Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

In light of the rising cost of living, a roster of products have risen to cult status this winter. From air fryers and electric blankets to heated airers, these hot tickets all have energy efficiency in common.

Outperforming them all however are dehumidifiers, which have struggled to stay in stock due to demand over the last few months. Not only do these nifty appliances help prevent mould, dampness and dust in your home, but the machines also help to clean the air of allergens and are a more energy-efficient way to dry laundry.

Recommended by money expert Martin Lewis as a cost-effective alternative to “demon” tumble dryers in a recent episode of his podcast, a dehumidifier can cost anything between 10-30p an hour to run, while tumble dryers will set you back upwards of £1 an hour.

Sold yet? Well, if you’re looking to dip your toe into the world of dehumidifiers – we’ve found a stellar budget buy courtesy of Silentnight.

Costing just £44.99 (less than half the price of most on the market), the mini machine will help you control the moisture, reduce humidity and clean the air in your living space. With its 600ml capacity, it’s designed for small spaces, whether that’s a bathroom, kitchen, bedroom, garage or caravan. Here’s everything you need to know about Silentnight’s £44 dehumidifier.

Silentnight 39899 dehumidifier: £44.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

Costing under £50, Silentnight’s dehumidifier boasts a water tank capacity of 600ml (meaning you’ll have to empty it more regularly than a larger model) and a touch control panel for controlling the moisture and humidity in your home. The green light lets you know when the unit is switched on while the appliance automatically turns off and indicates an orange light when it’s time to empty the tank.

The appliance works to extract this moisture from the air, in turn helping you prevent dampness in your living space. This also makes it a great option for allergy sufferers, as the dehumidifier cleans the air of dust, mites, mould and mildew that thrive in humid environments.

Said to be quiet enough for a good night’s sleep and small enough to be portable, it can be easily transported from room to room.

While we haven’t reviewed this particular dehumidifier, Silentnight products regularly secure spots in our reviews – from electric blankets and mattresses to pillows and weighted blankets – so it’s safe to say we can vouch for the brand. Helpfully, the dehumidifier also comes with a three year warranty.

