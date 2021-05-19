8 best spatulas for baking and cooking like a pro

A bad workman always blames his tools, so make sure yours are up to scratch in the kitchen for successful bakes every time.

It’s important to get the basics right and a good spatula can be the key to turning out light, fluffy cakes, creating perfectly smooth icing, and even helping to toss stir fries and crepes.

It pays to have a selection of shapes and sizes of spatula, but broadly a good one will have just the right level of flexibility, be able to withstand heat and won’t damage your non-stick pans or tins.

We tried a range of spatulas of different materials – from silicone to metal and plastic – putting them through their paces in a wok, in mixing and scraping down batter and looking for utensils with good grip, ease of use and flexibility.

We found a selection of useful spatulas to add to your utensil collection, from uni-tools to spatulas with highly specific uses and all at pleasingly low prices. Here are all the tools you need for brilliant bakes and flipping good stir fries.

Joseph Joseph grey unitool Is it a spoon? Is it a spatula? Is it a cutting tool? Well, it’s all three and more. The clue’s in the name with this uni-tool from Joseph Joseph, a brand that always make space saving, multifunctional products, as this kitchen utensil also acts as a slotted spoon, a turner and has one of those very handy cutting edges you didn’t know you needed until you tried. Made from tough, durable nylon, this tool had no problem dealing with the high temperatures of our sizzling wok and while the shape isn’t perfect for sliding under flat foods, there are so many other uses we don’t mind. It’s perfectly shaped for flipping stir fries and sautéing foods, while the curved back also makes it a good spreader and mixing tool. Buy now £ 12 , Dunelm {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} My Kitchen silicone coated mini spoon spatula Lakeland is the first place we’d look for a new spatula as the brand offers a range of clever equipment to help you realise your cookery dreams. We’ve opted for this colourful My Kitchen mini spoon spatula which is coated in heat resistant silicone up to 230C. It’s available in four cheery shades (and other sizes) but we found this 20.5cm tool worked well for little helping hands thanks to its soft touch handle that is shorter than most kitchen utensils. This spoon is stain and odour resistant and suitable for use with non-stick pans and tins, has a stainless steel reinforced core for strength, while the spoon has flexibility around the edges to help you get into tight corners when scraping out batter or bakes. Buy now £ 3.99 , Lakeland {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Mason Cash innovative kitchen spatula and scraper Truly a two-in-one product, this spatula from Mason Cash is double ended to answer most of your spreading, scraping and stirring needs. Made with a sturdy and durable wood handle, the two silicone ends are differently sized flat spatulas designed with baking in mind. The large, removable, head is just right for mixing cake batters with a firm yet soft silicone surface, while the smaller end is useful for getting into nooks and crannies that larger baking spatulas cannot. Both are well placed for helping to achieve a smooth finish when frosting cakes or spreading sauces and the like. The brand doesn’t note the level of heat resistance, but this is best saved for baking mixes regardless. Buy now £ 6.99 , Robert Dyas {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Brabantia 2 in 1 spatula and cutting edge You can usually rely on Brabantia for good quality kitchen basics and this spatula is a handy one to have in your kitchen utensil arsenal. Made from BPA free heat-resistant nylon, this spatula isn’t very flexible so you won’t want to use it for bakes or spreading probably, but it has many other uses. It’s slotted, so good for lifting pieces of fish or meat while allowing liquid to strain away, and strong enough to be able to flip foods easily. Our favourite part of this spatula is its useful serrated edge on one side, which means you can chop food as it cooks, like pieces of chicken too large for fajitas, and easily cut and lift out individual fried eggs which may have joined when cooking together. We also like it for cutting freshly baked tray bakes which it can then serve straight from the tin. It’s available in various colours in the Tasty+ range to match your other cookware, and comes with a five year guarantee. Buy now £ 6 , Dunelm {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Stellar crepe spatula This is the one you need when Pancake Day rolls around, though it’s such a useful tool you’ll find yourself reaching for it time and time again. It’s designed to work with crepes, and truly is excellent for flipping those delicate, lacy pancakes thanks to its long, super-slim paddle that has just the right amount of bend that you need. But it’s also good for sliding under other delicate foods like fish without disturbing flaky flesh for example. Suitable for use at a high heat (up to 210C) this is at once perfect for your non-stick cookware and an ideal tool for scraping down bowls and giving cakes and bakes a smooth finish. The handle is very lightweight with indented finger moulds that make it a comfy grip that won’t slip, and it’s also dishwasher proof with a lifetime guarantee. Buy now £ 11 , Horwood {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Tala silicone spoon spatula Another multi-use utensil here from Tala Cooking, this is a cross between a spoon and a spatula, making it a valuable addition to your kitchen drawer. Sporting a comfortable and cool wooden handle, the head is made from heat resistant silicone which can withstand up to 240C temperatures; it’s also removable for easy and thorough cleaning and can be put in the dishwasher. The lip of the spoon head is really flexible and its gentle curves make it good for both spooning liquids and scraping down sides of bowls. The shape means it makes light work of folding in flour, while the smooth back can double up for any spreading you may need; it’s universally useful for turning foods in hot pans and things too, of course. Suitable for non-stick and tough enough to last for years. Buy now £ 5.25 , Tala Cooking {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Pan Man spatula A quirky addition to your utensil lineup, this is a flat, curved BPA-free offering from Pan Man that’s designed for pancake flipping. But it’s also useful for sliding under pieces of pan-frying meat and fish thanks to its large surface area. It has small drainage holes across the surface to allow liquids to strain and is fairly comfortable to use with its tapered handle. We like the cute little pan man holding on to the top of the handle which also doubles as a magnetic back, allowing you to hang the spatula from metal utensil holders. The makers don’t state how heat resistant this product is, but we had no problem using it to flip omelettes and the like directly in the pan. It resists boiling water and is dishwasher safe. Buy now £ 15 , Red Candy {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} De Buyer heat resistant polyglass spatula A basic looking spatula from De Buyer here, but its appearance belies its usefulness. Made from heat resistant polyglass, this plain white utensil can cope with temperatures up to 220C which makes it a solid choice when it comes to using directly in bubbling hot sauces and on sizzling saucepans – it feels like it’s not suitable for use on non-stick but it is, we promise. Measuring in at 30cm, this long narrow spatula tapers out into a wider curved head that is useful for mixing, scraping and folding in sauces easily. It’s also shatter proof and non-porous, helping it to stay in its original condition. It’s dishwasher safe for easy and hygienic cleaning. Buy now £ 3.33 , Sous Chef {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}}

The verdict: Spatulas We’ve plumped for the brilliant uni-tool from Joseph Joseph as our all out winner as its multi-functionality makes it a must-have in your kitchen tool repertoire. Keen bakers will also appreciate the double ended Mason Cash spatula which makes a space-saving and crafty solution to your spatula needs. We’ve found the best refillable household products that help reduce plastic waste

