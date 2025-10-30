Is M&S’s £30 pan as good as Our Place’s viral £125 always pan? I found out

It will come as no surprise that the most striking thing about the Our Place pan is its design. It is sleek, with a matte finish on the domed lid and body of the pan that makes it thoroughly modern. A lot of thought has also gone into the functionality of the pan. A small raised notch on the base of the handle allows its dedicated beechwood spatula to rest comfortably, eliminating the mess made by utensils on dishes or surfaces while your food cooks. And the metal handle and knob on the lid make the entire unit oven-safe up to 230C.

The ability to bake and roast food in the Our Place pan is the biggest and most significant difference between it and M&S’s £30 all-in-one pan, which has smooth plastic handles and a plastic knob on the lid that makes it safe to pick up and handle even when the pan is hot, but means it is not oven-safe. Our Place’s always pan is therefore a more hard-working and versatile option as it can be taken straight from stove to oven – something I discovered when I cooked a braised cabbage dish that required searing the cabbage on the hob before putting the lid on and transferring the whole thing into a 180C oven to finish cooking.

The two pans also differ in size. The standard Our Place pan measures 26.7cm in diameter and 7cm in depth, with an additional 7cm in height with the lid on. The M&S all-in-one pan is larger and deeper, measuring 28cm in diameter and 22cm in depth. The M&S pan is very deep, meaning it can hold a much larger volume of food for bigger meals, and it has a 4.2l capacity, nearly double the always pan’s 2.4l capacity.

I was impressed with the pan’s non-stick coating (Kate Ng/The Independent)

According to Our Place, the pan uses Thermakind, a proprietary ceramic non-stick coating that the brand says is made “without potentially toxic materials like PFA, lead and cadmium”. To test how truly non-stick it is, I fried an egg with half a teaspoon of olive oil. I was impressed by how effortlessly the egg glided around the pan without any resistance, while still resulting in a slightly crispier edge, compared to the egg fried in the M&S pan. This means the non-stick capabilities of the always pan don’t hinder its ability to sear, and I was able to brown meat and vegetables well.

However, the non-stick coating comes with rules that may feel restrictive. Our Place recommends only using the pan on low to medium heat, which means searing a steak is out of the question. It also says to make sure there’s something in the pan before heating it. I found that the always pan does come up to temperature quicker than the M&S pan, which is handy. But be sure to grip the handle towards the end rather than the middle or closer to the base, as the stainless steel can get very hot.

Managing water levels for steaming is easy (Kate Ng/The Independent)

The steamer function in both pans is the same, and both steamer baskets work in the same way, with metal handles that you should use tongs or heat-proof gloves to pick up. It can be tricky to get the amount of water under the basket just right, as too much water will flood into the basket and you’ll just be boiling the food rather than steaming it. This isn’t such a problem with the always pan, compared to the M&S pan, as the former has a handy spout that pours out excess water easily. The M&S pan’s size makes it quite unwieldy, especially with boiling water in it. I steamed three dumplings (which took seven minutes to cook) in both pans, and both produced juicy dumplings that were cooked all the way through.

When it comes to clean-up, the always pan is not dishwasher safe and must be washed by hand. However, both the pan and the spatula are very easy to clean with dish soap and warm water, making this chore a doddle.