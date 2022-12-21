Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

In light of the soaring cost of living, the words on everyone’s lips this winter are energy efficiency. From drying clothes and warding off damp with heated airers and dehumidifiers, to being more economical at dinner time with air fryers, we’re all investing in cost-effective ways to cut down on our household bills.

With 2023 looming, many of us have made money-saving resolutions – and Aldi will be helping you reach them with a brand new range of energy-efficient appliances to kit out your kitchen on a budget.

As well as seeing the return of its sell-out bargain air fryers (both the £29.99 halogen air fryer and £39.99 4.5l model), the supermarket is set to launch a soup maker, juicer, omelette maker and electric grill.

With the range starting from just £11.99, you’ll not only save on energy bills, but also your initial investment, compared with some pricier options on the market. Available to pre-order online from 3 January and to buy in store from 5 January, the energy-efficient kitchen gadgets will see you start off the new year on the right foot.

Whether you’re finally ready to see what all the fuss is about when it comes to air fryers or you’re looking to replace your existing appliances with energy-saving models, here’s everything you need to know about Aldi’s new kitchen range.

Aldi halogen air fryer: £29.99, Aldi.co.uk – available from 3 January

(Aldi)

Costing just 14p a day to run, Aldi’s bargain halogen air fryer boasts a whopping 17l capacity, making it a great option for large households. Featuring full thermostatic temperature controls, timer functions and a self-cleaning function, it will make dinner time a breeze. Whether you prefer to cook, grill, roast or bake, this halogen air fryer can do it all.

Available from 3 January

Aldi 4.5l air fryer: £39.99, Aldi.co.uk – available from 3 January

(Aldi)

Complete with a 4.5l capacity and timer function, Aldi’s sell-out air fryer boasts a LED digital touch screen display to make mealtime even easier. One of the cheapest air fryers with this capacity on the market, its running time is a fraction of the cost compared with an oven. Requiring little to no oil, your meals will not only be cheaper, but also healthier.

Available from 3 January

Aldi soup maker: £34.99, Aldi.co.uk – available from 3 January

(Aldi)

Helping you rustle up nutritious soups without breaking the bank, Aldi’s new soup maker costs just 34p an hour to run. Boasting a 1.6l capacity, the appliance is complete with four functions: smooth, chunky, blend without heating, and reheat or keep warm. This means it can rustle up both hot liquids such as soup, and cold liquids such as smoothies, making it a stellar year-round appliance.

Available from 3 January

Aldi Nutribullet juicer: £79.99, Aldi.co.uk – available from 3 January

(Aldi )

Start your days right in 2023 with an energy-efficient juicer, courtesy of Aldi. Blend fresh fruit or healthy vegetables to make fruit juices or smoothies in mere seconds. Thanks to its sleek, black design, it will slot seamlessly onto your kitchen counter. Plus, it’s more than £20 cheaper than most on the market.

Available from 3 January

Aldi omelette maker: £11.99, Aldi.co.uk – available from 3 January

(Aldi)

A steal at just £11.99, Aldi’s omelette maker will level up your breakfasts and brunches in the new year. Costing 39p an hour to run, it features non-stick cooking plates and enough space to cook two omelettes at one time, saving on energy and time spent washing up. It’s also compact enough to stow away with ease when not in use.

Available from 3 January

Aldi electric grill: £24.99, Aldi.co.uk – available from 3 January

(Aldi)

Helping you boost the flavour in your meals with limited oil or fat, Aldi’s electric grill is a great option for elevating your mealtimes. Better still, Aldi claims it will save households around 86 per cent on energy costs, compared with an electric hob. From skewers and toasties to steaks, sea food and vegetables, the compact, multi-purpose appliance could serve as a cost-effective alternative to using the hob in 2023.

Available from 3 January

