Calling all budding bakers (and anyone else looking to make life easier in the kitchen): Aldi has restocked its sell-out stand mixer in two fresh new colours – and it’s the perfect alternative to that KitchenAid model made famous by The Great British Bake Off.

From mixing and kneading to whipping and whisking, a stand mixer is an ideal companion in the kitchen, helping you tackle tricky and repetitive tasks with ease.

But these appliances are as useful as they are expensive. KitchenAid might boast the world’s bestselling model, but it comes with an eye-watering £500 price tag.

Thankfully, Aldi is helping us take the hard work out of baking with its £50 stand mixer – that’s 10 times cheaper than KitchenAid’s coveted buy.

Back for 2022 in new “pearl white” and “pistachio” colourways, it makes for a sleek and efficient addition to your baking arsenal. A sell-out hit last year, don’t waste any time adding to your basket.

Aldi pistachio classic stand mixer: £49.99, Aldi.co.uk

(Aldi)

Whether whipping up a victoria sponge, perfecting meringues or baking cookies, Aldi’s affordable alternative to a KitchenAid stand mixer has got you covered.

The 800W appliance boasts eight speeds as well as a pulse function for kneading, whipping, whisking and more. Complete with a whisk, flat beat, dough hook and splash guard, baking all your favourites is set to be easy. Cleaning is a breeze, too, with all parts and accessories being dishwasher safe.

If the spring hued green shade isn’t for you, you can get the mixer in both “pearl white” (£50, Aldi.co.uk) and “classic grey” (£50, Aldi.co.uk) too. As with all Aldi Specialbuys, we predict a sell out of these mixers – so think fast, budding bakers.

KitchenAid 4.8l stand mixer: £549, Kitchenaid.co.uk

(KitchenAid )

While we haven’t tested Aldi’s model we have reviewed the real deal. “As the bestselling stand mixer in the world, KitchenAid has built its reputation as a tried and trusted faithful and, as its attachment empire grows, one you can utilize for just about every kitchen need,” lauded our reviewer. They added: “KitchenAid’s own site boasts a wide range of unique model colours, decorated mixing bowls, and engraving services, as well, so you’re sure to find one that matches your kitchen perfectly.”

