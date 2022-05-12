All digital kitchen scales on the market offer similar functionality and many are available for reasonable prices. Picking between them can be easier than it first appears, as long as you know what sort of cook you are and what you need the scale to do.

At a minimum, every digital scale will weigh in grams and ounces and will incorporate a “tare” function which allows you to weigh out an ingredient and then reset the scale to zero so that you can add a second ingredient and so on. If you are a casual or occasional cook that only needs to weigh dry ingredients and are happy to measure out wet ingredients in a measuring jug, then a basic budget scale may meet all your culinary needs.

However, if you want to be more accurate with all your ingredients, look for a scale that will also measure in millilitres and fluid ounces (some also have separate settings for milk and water). Serious home cooks will want to consider a scale that can measure small quantities accurately, even fractions of a gram, so that they can follow recipes for things like charcuterie and spice mixes as well as some advanced bread and baking recipes that call for tiny amounts of yeast and salt.

You’ll also want to bear in mind practical considerations like size for ease of use and storage – too small and you may have problems finding a bowl to weigh in that doesn’t obscure the display panel, too big and the scale will be a pain to store. And it’s also worth considering how the scale’s design impacts on how easy it is to keep clean.

Finally, you’ll need to decide how important looks are to you. Some of the best performing scales are also the sort of object you’ll want to hide away as soon as you’ve finished with it, while other more decorative scales may not deliver all the functionality you may be looking for. Of those that we tested, these are the kitchen scales that measured up to our expectations.

How we tested

We used a cast iron 500g weight to test accuracy and all the scales were within one or two grams with three being completely accurate. We also weighed out both dry and wet ingredients to see if the scale registered each incremental addition and if there was any lag between adding an ingredient and the scale registering the weight. We paid close attention to the scales’ functions including tare and unit selection to check for functionality and ease of operation. After use, we wiped down each scale to see how easy it was to clean and assessed their ease of storage.

The best kitchen scales for 2022 are:

Best overall – Taylor pro dual platform digital dual 5kg and 500g kitchen scale: £29.99, Cookserveenjoy.com

– Taylor pro dual platform digital dual 5kg and 500g kitchen scale: £29.99, Cookserveenjoy.com Best budget buy – Zyliss digital kitchen scales: £12.86, Amazon.co.uk

– Zyliss digital kitchen scales: £12.86, Amazon.co.uk Best for batch cooks – Zwilling enfinigy digital scale: £39.95, Zwilling.com

– Zwilling enfinigy digital scale: £39.95, Zwilling.com Best for eco warriors – Brabantia tasty+: £35.50, Brabantia.com

– Brabantia tasty+: £35.50, Brabantia.com Best for dedicated home cooks – Tanita digital kitchen scale 3kg: £37.99, Robertdyas.co.uk

– Tanita digital kitchen scale 3kg: £37.99, Robertdyas.co.uk Best for casual cooks – Taylor pro weighing bowl digital dual 5kg kitchen scale: £35.99, Cookserveenjoy.com

– Taylor pro weighing bowl digital dual 5kg kitchen scale: £35.99, Cookserveenjoy.com Best for fashionistas – Eleanor Bowmer Miami shells digital kitchen scales: £24.95, Johnlewis.com

– Eleanor Bowmer Miami shells digital kitchen scales: £24.95, Johnlewis.com Best for practical-minded cooks – OXO good grips 5kg food scale with pull-out display: £55, Johnlewis.com

– OXO good grips 5kg food scale with pull-out display: £55, Johnlewis.com Best for messy cooks – MasterClass electronic touchless tare duo kitchen scales: £13.69, Cookserveenjoy.com