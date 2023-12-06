This £17 mini chopper is a game changer for cutting onions without crying

Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

I have a love-hate relationship with cooking, particularly when it comes to onions. I love the finished article, whether sauteed, grilled or chucked in a homemade salsa but the preparation involved has become a major bugbear of mine.

This is largely due to my poor knife skills but add the inevitable tears and lingering smell on your hands, and chopping onions is easily my number one dreaded kitchen task. Or at least it was until I bought a mini chopper.

If, like me, you’re not very confident in the kitchen or perhaps dislike the chunky texture of onions in your dishes, a mini chopper can produce the results you’re looking for and slice food prep time in half. My gadget of choice? The Rusell Hobbs mini chopper, which costs just £17.

While there’s still some knife work involved (you need to cut veg into smaller pieces before it goes in), the results speak for themselves and make the cooking experience so much more enjoyable. Beyond chopping onions, it works well when preparing small amounts of most foods, from herbs, nuts and breadcrumbs to making marinades, sauces and even soffritto for a classic spaghetti bolognese. Here’s everything you need to know about the game-changing gadget.

Russell Hobbs mini chopper: £17, Amazon.co.uk

(Russell Hobbs)

This wonder gadget is about to become your go-to kitchen assistant. What I like most about the Russell Hobbs mini chopper is that, unlike some large food processors, it’s incredibly simple to use. It has a pared-down design with just one bowl, a power button and a single speed setting. But its simplicity doesn’t come at the cost of performance.

I use this gadget most days and can’t fault its speed or effectiveness. While its main use in my household is to chop perfectly uniform pieces of onion, it’s tackled everything I’ve thrown at it, from chopping and shredding vegetables to pureeing baby food and turning nuts into a fine powder.

Plus, after you’re done, you can simply pop all accessories into the dishwasher. If you’re short on space, this model is also easy to store, as it’s very light and takes up little room in your kitchen cupboard. Time-saving and versatile, this is one of those kitchen appliances that, once you own one, you start to wonder how you ever lived without it.

Buy now

