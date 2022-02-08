Newcomer Ninja has disrupted the kitchen appliance market since appearing on the scene. Its heavy-handed marketing and impressive innovation has won the brand a lot of fans, with its popular range of air fryers probably its best-known. But the brand also makes multi-cookers, electric grills, food processors and, of course, blenders.

This bullet-style power nutri blender (£99, Ao.com) is made in a similar style to the original bullet blender – the NutriBullet (£69.99, Amazon.co.uk) – but is more powerful and has a few presets to help mix up your healthy creations.

Treating yourself to a high-performance blender is a surefire way to ensure you include more healthy shakes and smoothies in your life. A good appliance can whizz up all manner of fruit and veg, from antioxidant-rich berries to convenient frozen fruit and fibre-rich leafy greens, with the best of the blending bunch delivering a perfectly smooth fitness drink, free from off-putting fibres or unpleasant grainy textures.

While budget blenders can handle soft fruits and liquids fine, it often pays to spend a bit more knowing that your new blender will be able to work its way through tougher ingredients like hard veg or even – for the top models – ice cubes.

So which blender is right for you? Think carefully about what you’re intending to use it for and be honest with yourself about how much you’ll use it. Are you looking for something to just deliver a quick protein shake? Or will you be getting gourmet with smoothie bowls, nut butters and frozen cocktails? Your budget should probably reflect your needs, but this Ninja foodi power nutri 2-in-1 (£99, Ao.com) is certainly a great place to start looking.

Read more:

How we tested

To make sure you’re spending your cash on the right product, we put this Ninja blender to the test, comparing it to other similar gadgets on the market. We used a variety of ingredients to see how it fared against its competitors at chopping up hard fruits and veg, blitzing up nut butters without getting stuck, and put it to the ultimate test with ice cubes too – while sticking within the manufacturer’s specifications on quantities and the like.

As well as deliciously blended smoothies, shakes and nutri bowls, we were particularly looking for consistency of texture, ease of use and quietness in order to decide our rating.

Ninja foodi power nutri 2-in-1 blender Buy now £99, Ao.com Power: 1,100W

1,100W Accessories: Power nutri bowl, power nutri cup

Power nutri bowl, power nutri cup Dimensions: H30cm x W17cm x D17cm

H30cm x W17cm x D17cm Capacity: 700ml

700ml Colour: Silver

Silver Guarantee: Two years

Two years Rating: 9/10 Design and features Made from plastic and stainless steel, this Ninja blender has a basic bullet-style make-up, whereby you place your chosen blending cup on top of the power unit with the bladed base screwed on. Choose from the basic power nutri cup for standard blended smoothies, milkshakes, cocktails or soups and sauces, or the special power nutri cup for thicker recipes like smoothie bowls. Both have a capacity of 700ml, serving 1-2 people easily. The blender has a powerful 1,100W smart torque motor and claims to be able to churn through fruits, nuts and even ice. The Ninja foodi power nutri comes with a range of automatic blending programmes – crush, blend, mix and powermix – but the real beauty of this machine is that it has Auto-iQ to automatically determine the optimum speed and time needed to prepare your recipe. Ninja also prides itself on the fact that this blender can cope with some serious ingredients without rattling away on your worktop, or having to be held in place. The plastic parts can be placed in the dishwasher and stubborn residues can be whizzed off with soapy water in the blending cup. Performance We really love the Ninja foodi nutri 2-in-1 blender, and has completely replaced our Nutribullet in our affections. Nothing we tried was any problem for this super powerful machine, and we whipped up smoothies in seconds using massive frozen berries, ice cubes, carrots, nut butters and more without a moment’s thought. We like the way it works out the right amount of time and speed for your recipe – this never failed – and that you have options like “crush” and “powermix” for tougher ingredients (such as those ice cubes). Forget about having to scrape down the sides or manually mix your concoctions up, because the Ninja blender has a clever “pull-down” mechanism, and will choose to pulse the mix instead of going full throttle. This ensures even, perfectly blended results, from the top to the bottom of the blending cup. The power nutri cup means you can prepare thicker recipes like the completely delicious chocolate avocado banana bowl which is included in the recipe book; just attach as you would the standard cup and manually rotate the lid as the blender does its thing. You needn’t limit yourself to fruity things either – we made a tasty guacamole and blended a veg soup just as we would with any other blender. We liked the 700ml capacity of the cup, which made for a filling post-gym smoothie, and vastly preferred the travel cap to the standard lid provided with many blenders, as it made it easier to drink on the go. It was also completely leak-proof. The only negative we found? This machine is very noisy. But considering it does the job so quickly and effectively, we forgive it. The verdict: Ninja foodi power nutri 2-in1 blender The foodie power nutri 2-in-1 blender is a hugely powerful, intelligent and slick-looking blender for not too big an outlay. If smoothies and healthy blends are your mainstay, then this is the first blender we’d suggest, for sure. Pitched against other machines of its kind, it’s more effective and just seems to do every job a little bit better. It’s sturdy and robust enough not to travel across the worktop, even for harder jobs, and we’ll put up with the noise if the trade-off is not having to interfere with any of the blending. We’re sold. Buy now £ 99 , Ao.com {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}}

Voucher codes For the latest discounts on blenders and home appliances, try the links below: AO discount codes

Very discount codes Be a whizz at healthy cooking with the best food steamers for quick and easy meals

IndyBest product reviews are unbiased, independent advice you can trust. On some occasions, we earn revenue if you click the links and buy the products, but we never allow this to bias our coverage. The reviews are compiled through a mix of expert opinion and real-world testing.