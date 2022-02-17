Vitamix’s A2500i blender makes light work of the toughest ingredients

Vitamix is a 100-year-old US company founded when American salesman, William Grover Barnard, began selling household gadgets through demonstrations.

After initial success with a can opener, he focused on health food equipment, and on blenders in particular, with the family going on to invent the first Vitamix 3600 in 1969 – a blender that could make hot soup, blend ice cream, grind grain for flour and knead bread dough.

And, the rest is history, with Vitamix remaining the market leader for decades after its commercial-grade blenders paved the way for high-performance blenders at home.

So, what’s all the fuss about blenders? And do you really need one? After much investigation, we believe it’s a solid yes; you do.

A blender, used intelligently, is like having a handy sous chef around the kitchen. It helps you out with ingredients prep and cuts down time spent manually chopping, grinding, mashing and even cooking really quite significantly.

Even very basic models are good to have on-hand, but top-quality blending systems – like the Vitamix – can change how you live and eat, encouraging you to consume more fruit and veg with their soups and smoothies functions, or empower you to create restaurant-inspired dishes at the touch of a button.

Some blenders claim to be able to crush ice, like the Vitamix, which you’ll tend to pay more for, while others have preset self-heating soup programmes and inbuilt freezing for iced desserts. Again, the Vitamix does it all, but at a cost.

Vitamix says that its models are an investment built to last; so let’s see what all the fuss is about.

How we tested

We put the Vitamix through its paces to see how it would stand up to the competition, with a particular focus on its direct competitors. This blender should be able to tackle absolutely everything, so we purposely used notoriously hard-to-blend ingredients like frozen fruit, ice, different textured spices and even roasted nuts (into a homemade nut butter) to see how the blender performed. We also checked out the heating and frozen dessert presets.

We also made note of how easy it was to use, how loud it was, and whether it could whip up even and consistent textures. Of course, we did all this while staying within the manufacturers’ specifications, such as the ingredient quantities and blending times.

Vitamix A2500i Buy now £599, Vitamixuk.com Rating: 10/10 Power: 1200-1400W

1200-1400W Dimensions: (D) 27.94cm x (W) 20.32cm x (H) 43.18cm

(D) 27.94cm x (W) 20.32cm x (H) 43.18cm Accessories: Tamper

Tamper Capacity: 2l

2l Colours: Black, silver, red, white

The Vitamix does everything it says it's going to do, and it does it better than you can imagine. There's a reason these machines sell so well after demonstrations, and it's that you'll immediately want one after trying it. It puts every other machine in the shade, but the issue of budget is a big one. We'll start saving now.

