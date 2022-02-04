When it comes to blades, German company Zwilling is at the cutting edge. With a 290-year history of producing high-quality knives from a prestigious forge, there’s not much the brand doesn’t know about crafting swords and scissors.

Bladesmiths train for eight years before being let loose on Zwilling products, and the company pioneered several manufacturing firsts before expanding into cookware and small electrical appliances. This new blender, from the enfinigy power range, showcases the best of both: razor-sharp blades, taken to the next level within an appliance.

A high-quality blender can transform your kitchen creations into something a professional chef would be proud of, with design and tech now so advanced that the silkiest soups, the fluffiest meringues and the finest chopped ingredients can be achieved in a mess-free instant. A truly multitasking piece of kitchen equipment, even the most basic budget blender can whizz up speedy soups and smoothies in seconds, while pricier versions can deliver iced desserts, purees and piping hot meals at the touch of a button.

But what blender to choose? Well, generally, you do get what you pay for, and anyone looking for anything above the blending up of soft ingredients should pay close attention to our list of the best blenders for more specialised add-ons and extras.

This Zwilling enfinigy power blender sits at the top end of the mid-range blenders, with a not-insignificant price point of £349. However, its capabilities – namely ice crushing and ice-cream making – do put it in close competition with much pricier models, making it something of a steal. But can it do all it promises? Let’s find out.

How we tested

We whipped up tough ingredients like frozen fruit, spices and stickier textures like peanut butter, tahini and pâté to see how the gadget compared to the competition, all while sticking to the brand’s specifications on quantities and no-go ingredients.

This blender claims to be able to cut anything but fingers (!) so we added ice – the toughest ingredient to blend – to our test schedule too. We also considered whether it could whip up even, consistent textures and judged its ease of use and how loud it was.

Zwilling enfinigy power blender Power: 1,600W

1,600W Accessories: Measuring cup, tamper

Measuring cup, tamper Dimensions: D 19.3cm x W 19.3cm x H 42.cm

D 19.3cm x W 19.3cm x H 42.cm Capacity: 1.8l

1.8l Colours: Silver, black

Silver, black Guarantee: Five years

Five years Rating: 8/10 Design and features The enfinigy power blender was designed in Milan and then developed in Germany. Unsurprisingly, Zwilling makes much of the blades, citing their special formula steel (called Zwilling sonderschmelze) which is a careful balance of chrome and carbon. This steel is then hardened to the correct level using a patented ice-hardening process: too hard, the blade is prone to breaking, too soft and it will be blunt. Formed into a winglet, it’s serrated and features piranha teeth to produce extra fine purees. The blades are set within a 1.8l, BPA-free, break-proof jug, which clicks into place on top of the 1,600W blending unit, and will only operate within the safety locking system once the lid is clicked into place. Read more: Braun multiquick 9 hand blender review The blender has 12 variable speed settings, accessible using the front dial, or you can choose from six programmes – pulse, smoothie, cocktail, ice cream, ice crushing and cleaning – and watch your time count down on the backlit LCD display. As part of the safety system, the blender will switch off at any point if the lid is removed, but there is an opening to allow you to add to your recipe, or tamp the mix at any point using the masher provided (there is also a measuring cup). Purchase includes access to a database of recipes as well as information via a QR code and the Zwilling Culinary World app. Performance When we tested this blender, it was inevitable that we’d find ourselves comparing it to the market-leading Vitamix (£599, Vitamixuk.com). It looks similar, has similar power (a Vitamix is 1,400W), and has similar preset programmes; the Vitamix does everything this machine does, plus it has a hot soup function. The first thing we were looking for with the efinigy was how well it crushes ice – this is always the biggest test for any blender – and we were pleasantly surprised. This machine handles a load of ice perfectly well with no need to add liquid; cocktail parties here we come. We had slightly less luck with the iced desserts preset programme, which requires a fair amount of trial and error before arriving at something resembling ice cream – overblending results in a runny smoothie texture, so be warned. We were wowed by how well it ground coffee beans, and it handled tricky tasks like making hummus, nut milks and potentially fibrous soups like a dream – that’ll be those piranha teeth. It’s pretty noisy, but with results like this we can forgive it. Recipes like the chocolate mousse and the watermelon margarita are next on our list of treats to try out, for sure. Cleaning is done for you thanks to the preset programme, and all plastics are dishwasher proof, so practicality is good. Storage may be an issue for smaller spaces, but it will suit a family kitchen or keen cook well. The fact it comes with a five-year warranty is also a big bonus too. The verdict: Zwilling enfinigy power blender The enfinigy power blender is hard to fault. Its negatives are its noisiness and the fact that it’s not particularly compact, but with those come great functionality and capacity. If you’re looking for a well-designed machine with lethally sharp blades (hello perfect sauces, soups and smoothies) then this is the one for you – if you’ve got the cash to splash. Oh, and it’s a steal compared to the Vitamix. Buy now £ 349 , Zwilling.com {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}}

